The Maui County Council’s Infrastructure and Environmental Management Committee will receive presentations from two toxicologists about the effects of oxybenzone and octinoxate on Maui’s coral reefs and marine life at its Nov. 13 meeting.

Committee Chair Elle Cochran announced the upcoming presentation as the committee considers proposed legislation that would ban the use and the sale of sunscreen and personal care products containing oxybenzone and octinoxate in Maui County.

The committee will hear from Dr. Craig A. Downs, Ph.D., executive Director of Haereticus Environmental Laboratory in Virginia, a non-profit scientific organization dedicated to conservation and restoration efforts of threatened environmental habitats. Joe DiNardo, MS, a retired research scientist and toxicologist, will also present.

Both presenters have expertise relating to oxybenzone, octinoxate, and other chemicals found in commonly used sunscreens, and their effects on the marine environment.

The meeting is begins at 1:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber and is open to the public.

Written testimony may be emailed to iem.committee@mauicounty.us, referencing IEM-45.