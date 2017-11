Titles for the 27th Annual Hula O Nā Keiki competition were awarded over the weekend at Maui’s only solo hula competition for keiki. The 2017 Miss Hula O Nā Keiki title went to 14-year-old Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim-Ryder; and the 2017 Master Hula O Nā Keiki title went to 15-year-old Hokani K. Maria. Both dancers are students of Lorna Kapualiko Lim of Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala. Established by the staff of Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel in 1990, Hula O Nā Keiki promotes awareness and perpetuates Hawaiian culture through music and dance.

The 2017 Hula O Nā Keiki winners are as follows:

Overall Wahine Award

Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim-Ryder, age14

Kumu- Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau- Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

Overall Kāne Award

Hokani K. Maria, age 15

Kumu – Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau -Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

‘Ōpio Kāne Hula

Hokani K. Maria, age 15

Kumu – Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau – Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

‘Ōpio Wahine Hula

1st Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim-Ryder, age14

Kumu- Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau- Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

2nd Aliana Anuhea Ho, age 17

Kumu- Kehaulani Kekua

Hālau- Palaihiwa O Kaipuwai

Keiki Kāne Hula

Makanahiwahiwapomaikaienalani Thomas-Kaholoaʻa, age 11

Kumu – Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau – Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

Keiki Wahine Hula

1st Chasity Auliʻikolomanu Broclic Kukona-Pacheco Brehm, age 10

Kumu- Kamaka Kukona

Hālau – O Ka Hanu Lehua

2nd Emalia Pomaialoha KeleihanupikakeiaPaʻoahulaleakalaninuiakea Dalire, age 12

Kumu – Keolalaulani Dalire

Hālau – Keolalaulani Hālau ‘Ōlapa O Laka

3rd Alyssa-Lauren Kāhikolei’ōpuakauikawēkiuonālani Lim-Ryder, age 11

Kumu- Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau- Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

Overall Music

The Music Award

Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

For the song: Song: No Kohala Ka Makani ʻĀpaʻapaʻa

ʻOLI AWARDS

‘Ōpio Wahine ʻOli

1st Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim-Ryder, age14

Kumu- Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau- Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

2nd Aliana Anuhea Ho, age 17

Kumu- Kehaulani Kekua

Hālau- Palaihiwa O Kaipuwai

‘Ōpio Kāne ʻOli

Hokani K. Maria, age 15

Kumu – Lorno Kapualiko Lim

Hālau – Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

Keiki Wahine ʻOli

1st Chasity Auliʻikolomanu Broclic Kukona-Pacheco Brehm, age 10

Kumu- Kamaka Kukona

Hālau – O Ka Hanu Lehua

2nd Alyssa-Lauren Kāhikolei’ōpuakauikawēkiuonālani Lim-Ryder, age 11

Kumu- Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau- Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

3rd Kaleomakamaeokealoha Knight, age 9

Kumu- Kealiʻi Ceballos

Hālau- Hula Kealiʻi O Nālani

Keiki Kāne ʻOli

Makanahiwahiwapomaikaienalani Thomas-Kaholoaʻa, age 11

Kumu – Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau – Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

Pālua Award

Hokani K. Maria, age 15 and Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim- Ryder, age14

Kumu – Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau – Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

COSTUME & ADORNMENT AWARDS

Keiki Kahiko

Chasity Auliʻikolomanu Broclic Kukona-Pacheco Brehm, age 10

Kumu- Kamaka Kukona

Hālau – O Ka Hanu Lehua

‘Ōpio Kahiko

Aliana Anuhea Ho, age 17

Kumu- Kehaulani Kekua

Hālau- Palaihiwa O Kaipuwai

Keiki ʻAuana

Chasity Auliʻikolomanu Broclic Kukona-Pacheco Brehm, age 10

Kumu- Kamaka Kukona

Hālau – O Ka Hanu Lehua

‘Ōpio ʻAuana

Hokani K. Maria, age 15

Kumu – Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau – Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

Pālua Costume & Adornment

Hokani K. Maria, age 15 and Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim- Ryder, age14

Kumu – Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau – Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

INTERVIEW AWARDS

Keiki Interview

Alyssa-Lauren Kāhikolei’ōpuakauikawēkiuonālani Lim-Ryder, age 11

Kumu- Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau- Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

‘Ōpio Interview

Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim-Ryder, age 14

Kumu- Lorna Kapualiko Lim

Hālau- Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala

The Akoni Akana Perpetual Award, identifying the kumu who best demonstrates the value of Poʻokela in preparing for Hula O Nā Keiki, was awarded to Kehaulani Kekua. General Manager of Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Mike White and his wife, Whitney, donated Akoni Akana Scholarships to Hokani K. Maria, ‘Ōpio Kāne recipient, and Brianna Wehileimamoleihiwahiwaonāali’iokohala Lim-Ryder, ‘Ōpio Wahine recipient. The Akoni Akana Scholarships have been awarded since 2015 and consist of a $1,000 scholarship given to a deserving ‘Ōpio Kāne and ‘Ōpio Wahine who has the intent to further their education in Hawaiian culture either through college, hālau, mentorship programs or other fine arts.

“Congratulations to all of the 2017 Hula O Nā Keiki winners and participants for their dedication and hard work in learning and nurturing Hawaiian cultural values over the course of the two-day competition,” said White. “Now, in our 27th year, an event of this size would not be possible without the participating kumu hula, hālau, judges, haumana, employees, donors, sponsors and many more who dedicate their time to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture. At Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, it is our goal to honor the Hawaiian culture and Hula O Nā Keiki allows us celebrate our keiki (children) and culture and create a link to appreciation for the past.”

Entering as soloists or pālua (boy and girl pairs), children aged five to 17, performed kahiko (ancient) and ʻauana (modern) hula styles that reflect both traditional and personal interpretations of competition songs. New for this year’s competition, each haumana (student) was given the opportunity to choose ancient Hawaiian chants for their hula kahiko performance. This new format allowed contestants to experience a deeper connection between themselves, the places the chants speak of and the kaona (meaning) behind them. For hula ʻauana, participants chose a newly composed song written from 1970 to the present; each mele (song) had to be a love song or a song honoring places in Hawaiʻi.

Dancers were judged on their style of chanting, interpretation of the dances and cultural appropriateness of costumes and adornments. Contestants were also scored through individual interviews with an esteemed panel of judges, who observed their interpretation of dance, costume selection including adornments, and the proper use of the Hawaiian language. Contestants from six hālau competed in their respective categories for respected awards and titles, and the chance to win over $13,000 in cash and prizes.

This year’s participating Hālau included: Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, Kumu Kamaka Kukona; Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiu’oKohala, Kumu Lorna Kapualiko Lim; Keolalaulani Hālau ‘Ōlapa O Laka, Kumu Keolalaulani Dalire; Hālau Palaihiwa O Kaipuwai, Kumu Kehaulani Kekua; Hālau Hula O Kawailehuamapuna, Kumu Fenton-Paul Kekoaokalani Yap and Hālau Hula Kealiʻi O Nālani, Kumu Kealiʻi Ceballos. The esteemed judges were: Head Judge Hōkūlani Holt; Shane Kamakaokalani Herrod; Kaponoʻai Molitau; Ulalia Woodside; Puamohala Kaholokula and Joy Haunani Paredes.

The 2017 Mistress of Ceremonies was Ekela Kaniaupio-Crozier, a title she has held for over a decade.

To complement the children’s hula competition, weekend festivities at the hotel included a Hawaiian Festival of Arts and Crafts, cultural and hula workshops and Hawaiian entertainment including Pahu Making & Drumming Basics by Pono Murray, and a Hula Implements Workshop by Nā Kani O Hula. Hula O Nā Keiki concluded with Sunday Brunch at The Tiki Terrace and live entertainment.