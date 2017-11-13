Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Surf Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

North: Wave heights waist/chest high today with a slow decrease through the day.

West: Spots that pick up the wrap could get up to waist/chest high. Otherwise, below waist high waves expected.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today. Spots blocked by the smaller islands will be smaller or even flat.

Our current north-northeast swell is expected to continue to fade into Monday. A moderate west-northwest is forecast to fill in late Monday, peak late Tuesday and fade from Wednesday through the rest of the work week. Surf should stay below advisory levels from this swell energy.

A new north-northeast swell is forecast to fill in Tuesday possibly bringing on High Surf Advisory conditions. Small Craft Advisories could be posted during this time too.

Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**