The Maui Brewing Company will host an event to benefit the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana.

Half of the pub profits from house beers sold will go towards protecting native birds during the event.

Organizers encourage the public to stop by to enjoy local beers while helping endangered species.

The Maui Forest Birds Recovery Project is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui, like the Kiwikiu, a bird found nowhere else in the world.

Maui Brewing Company takes pride in serving local, sustainable products and in working to minimize their environmental impact.

The Maui Brewing Company is located at 4405 Honoapiʻilani Highway in the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center.

Any questions call Laura at 573-0280 or click here.