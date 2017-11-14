Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights waist/chest high today. By sunset, wave heights could be up to shoulder/head high.

West: Spots that pick up the wrap could get up to waist/chest high. Otherwise, below waist high waves expected.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today. Spots blocked by the smaller islands will be smaller or even flat.

A small west-northwest is filling in and expected to peak late Tuesday before fading from Wednesday through the rest of the work week. Surf should stay below advisory levels from this swell energy.

A series of new north-northeast swells are forecast to begin filling in Tuesday possibly bringing on High Surf Advisory conditions for east shores and maybe even north shores. Small Craft Advisories could be posted during this time too.

Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

