Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Moderate trade winds are forecast to bring our usual windward and mauka showers through Tuesday afternoon. An old front is expected to move down the state late Tuesday and Wednesday bringing increased rainfall. Cool and breezy trades are expected through the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today

We expect northeast winds around 15 mph with higher gusts. Partly cloudy with scattered showers for windward areas and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 81° to 86°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 20 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***