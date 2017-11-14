AD
Old Front Brings Increased Showers Late Tuesday

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 14, 2017, 1:05 AM HST (Updated November 13, 2017, 11:15 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

    Looking Ahead

    Moderate trade winds are forecast to bring our usual windward and mauka showers through Tuesday afternoon. An old front is expected to move down the state late Tuesday and Wednesday bringing increased rainfall. Cool and breezy trades are expected through the week.

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 15 mph with higher gusts. Partly cloudy with scattered showers for windward areas and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 81° to 86°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 20 mph.

     

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

