Maui police say they have initiated an unattended death investigation.

The investigation stems from the discovery of a lifeless body of an adult male, found near the campus of Kahului Elementary School at 6:46 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

The area was closed off while police investigated but the school remained open. Police say the investigation is on-going.

Update 1:39p.m.

Letter from the Department of Education:

Dear Kahului Elementary Parents, Guardians, Faculty and Staff,

Police are investigating an incident involving the death of an individual near our campus that took place overnight. Staff, who were on campus during the early morning hours before the school starts, immediately took action in cooperation with emergency services to redirect students away from the scene. Classes were not affected and students were kept safe. This loss has deeply affected our school community. On behalf of the entire Kahului Elementary ‘ohana, I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual. Our Kahului Elementary counselors and behavioral health specialists are available to help any students and school personnel who may have been affected. Please do not hesitate to contact our administration.

Original Article:

ADVERTISEMENT

A police investigation is currently underway at Kahului Elementary School, according to information we have obtained from the state Department of Education.

Officials have not provided specifics on the incident, but say it is of a “sensitive nature” and have indicated that counseling services are being offered.

Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Director of Communications, Donalyn Dela Cruz responded to our request for information saying, “As you can imagine the school is working on what is a police investigation.”

As for notifying the parents, education officials are still gathering information at this time and will be issuing a parent letter once more information is made available.