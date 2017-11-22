It was a chilly morning at Haleakalā, Maui today.

These images of ice and frost were sent in to our Maui Now weather center.

Conditions atop the mountain were a cool 44.9° F, but felt like 38.8° F with the wind chill, photographer Asa Ellison tells Maui Now.

The National Weather Service reports that the summit area of Haleakalā will have a high today near 51° F and a low of around 36° F this evening. Winds will be light and variable today with conditions tonight turning breezy with NE winds blowing at 7 to 17 mph.

Sunrise for Haleakala on Thanksgiving is around 6:39 a.m.

