Frosty Haleakalā! Cool Temps for the HolidaysNovember 22, 2017, 12:19 PM HST (Updated November 22, 2017, 12:19 PM) · 0 Comments
It was a chilly morning at Haleakalā, Maui today.
These images of ice and frost were sent in to our Maui Now weather center.
Conditions atop the mountain were a cool 44.9° F, but felt like 38.8° F with the wind chill, photographer Asa Ellison tells Maui Now.
The National Weather Service reports that the summit area of Haleakalā will have a high today near 51° F and a low of around 36° F this evening. Winds will be light and variable today with conditions tonight turning breezy with NE winds blowing at 7 to 17 mph.
Sunrise for Haleakala on Thanksgiving is around 6:39 a.m.
