Update: 11.25.17, 2:15 a.m.

Fire crews on Maui responded to a structure fire at Kahului Elementary School on Friday night, reported shortly before 10 p.m. The fire affected several portable classrooms at the campus.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation at last report.

There’s no immediate estimate for damages.

This is not the first time Kahului Elementary School has been affected by fire. In 2010, a fire at the school’s G building caused an estimated $500,000 in damage and destroyed three third grade classrooms.

Further details are expected to be released from Maui fire officials.

*Check back for a full report which will be posted as details become available.

Original Post: 11.24.17, 10:15 p.m.

KAHULUI FIRE: Fire crews are responding to a fire reported at Kahului School off of Lono Ave shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.