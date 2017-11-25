Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: The island of Lāna’i will experience gusts up to 50 mph through early Sunday evening.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Sunday for northeast winds up to 40 knots.

Gale Watch: From Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.

Marine Weather Statement: A large long-period north swell continues to impact the islands. This well could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to overhead today.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high or less today. Spots catching the northerly wrap will be bigger depending on the exposure to the swell.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high or less today.

Surf alerts are currently posted for the fading north swell.

A new north swell is forecast to fill in Sunday and peak Monday, possibly at advisory levels. Another northwest swell and north swell are forecast to arrive Wednesday.

Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

