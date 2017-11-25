AD
Weekend Weather Brings 50 mph Gusts to Parts of Maui County

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 25, 2017, 12:34 AM HST (Updated November 25, 2017, 12:34 AM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: The island of Lāna’i will experience gusts up to 50 mph through early Sunday evening.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Sunday for northeast winds up to 40 knots.

Gale Watch: From Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.

Marine Weather Statement: A large long-period north swell continues to impact the islands. This well could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Strong trade winds are forecast through this weekend and into early next week. Passing showers will favor our usual windward and mauka spots, with a few showers pushing over to leeward areas. A wet trade wind weather pattern is expected to develop Sunday and continue through much of next week. The wettest conditions are expected over the eastern end of the island chain.

     

    Today & Sunday 

    We expect northeast winds increasing to about 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Partly sunny skies are forecast with windward showers likely. Lots of leeward sunshine and possible isolated showers. Temperatures up to 77° to 82°. Sunday, mostly cloudy for windward areas with scattered leeward showers and showers likely in windward spots. Winds will shift a bit east and could reach 45 mph on the gusts.

    UV index at 5 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight & Sunday Night

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward spots and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 68° to 73°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

     

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

