North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic test missile this morning, according to South Korean media.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Tuesday, Nov. 28 (HST), according to the Yonhap News Agency, countering President Donald Trump’s demands to stop its weapons programs, The New York Times reports.

“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province,” according to the foreign publication, which cited the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Pyongsong is the capital city of South Pyongan province in North Korea.

North Korea conducted a test launch in mid-September over Japan.

President Trump warned in a Sept. 19 speech to the United Nations that if North Korea continued with its weapons program, the US would have “no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” In the same speech, he called North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “rocket man.”

The New York Times said the North Korean leader responded by calling Trump “a mentally deranged US dotard.”

Meantime, here in Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency will begin testing its Attack Warning Signal or “Wailing Tone” on Dec. 1, 2017, as they continue preparedness and consequence management plans related to potential attack scenarios.