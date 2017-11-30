The LahainaTown Action Committee hosts the 20th annual tree lighting event at the Banyan Tree Park in Lahaina this weekend.

The ceremonial “Light The Banyan Tree” event features multi-colored holiday lights and takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 6:30 p.m.

Event organizers say the lights are an eye-catching adornment to what is already a beautiful and majestic tree.

The event includes music and entertainment, artists and more.

Pioneer Inn and the Wharf Cinema Center add to the event by simultaneously turning on their holiday lights with the Banyan Tree lighting.

A weekend long holiday arts and crafts fair featuring 25 local artisans will be held along with a variety of local musicians, including the Lahainaluna High School Band. Music begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning continuing throughout the day and into the night until 9 p.m. Sunday, music begins at 9 a.m. and finishes at 5 p.m.

There will also be photos with Santa on Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m., courtesy of 5A Rent A Space. Santa’s South Pacific Surf Spot keiki activity area will feature face painting and cookie decorating with Honolulu Cookie Co.

The Lahaina Visitor Center will also be open until 9 p.m. on Saturday for holiday shopping.

Dance under this lights of the banyan tree with a Silent Disco compliments of Heartbeat Silent Sound Systems with DJ Love, DJ Takimba and DJ Hanz Disco.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017

9-10 a.m. Uncle Lui Williams

11-12:30 p.m. Haiku Hillbilly’s

1-3 p.m. Kuaola

3-4:30 p.m. Keiki Hula

4:30-5:30 p.m. Christmas Carol Karaoke

5:45-6:30 p.m. Lahainaluna HS Band

6:30 p.m. Lighting of the tree

6:30-9 p.m. Heartbeat Silent Disco

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017

9-10 a.m. Uncle Lui Williams

10-11:30 a.m. Matagi

11:30-12:30 p.m. Keiki Hula

1-3 p.m. Maui Jam

3:30-4:30 p.m. Fred’s Garage

5:30-6:45 p.m. MC Kathy Collins