By Wendy Osher and Nikki Schenfeld

A high-ranking Maui police officer entered a not guilty plea today to a misdemeanor sex assault charge and requested that the matter be set for jury trial.

Maui Police Capt. Stephen Orikasa was charged with fourth degree Sex Assault for an alleged incident reported in October 2017. Hawaiʻi News Now reports that the incident involved a complaint filed by one of his female sergeants.

His next court date is Dec. 12, 2017.

Orikasa was promoted to the rank of captain in November of 2014 after serving as Commander of the Kīhei Patrol District. He began his career in 1991, after graduating from the Police Recruit Academy, and was assigned to the Lahaina and Wailuku patrol divisions.

Orikasa was assigned to the crime reduction unit, and then to the vice division, while serving as a member of clandestine laboratory team. In 2002 Orikasa was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to the Lānaʻi patrol district where he served for a year before returning to Maui.

Other assignments included: receiving desk sergeant; administrative sergeant for Wailuku patrol; sergeant at the criminal investigation division; Lieutenant and commander of the Hāna patrol district; member of the crisis negotiator unit; and coordinator of the Maui Police Department’s peer support team.

*This information was compiled by court records. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Maui Now requested further information from the Maui Police Department. This post will be updated as further information becomes available.