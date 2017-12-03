Maui Obituaries

Harry Aki Keahi

June 9, 1944 – November 26, 2017

Harry Aki Keahi, 73, of Lahaina passed away on Nov. 26, 2017 at home. He was born on June 9, 1944 in Lahaina.

Harry retired from Kāʻanapali Golf Course, where he was an equipment operator.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 9, 2017 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Keahi “Mala” family home with the scattering of the ashes to follow.

He is survived by siblings, Charlie “Kong” Keahi from Lahaina, Thelma “Lady” Vierra from Kona, George “Opelu” Keahi III, Moses “Moki” (Chris) Keahi, Wilson Keahi, Ulu Keahi, Norman Keahi, and Momi Keahi, all of Lahaina, Dana Gibson of Makawao and Elsworth Aa. Along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, George “Keoki” and Elizabeth “Mama” Keahi; and brothers, George Keahi II and Jonah Keahi.

Allan Joseph Mendes Jr.

June 29, 1977 – November 24, 2017

Allan Joseph Mendes Jr., 40, of Haʻikū, Maui passed away on Nov. 24, 2017, He was born on June 29, 1977 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church. Service starts at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at St. Ann’s cemetery.

Allan was a Trucking Company Owner. He is survived by his parents, Allan Joseph Mendes Sr., Shirley Ferreira; sons, Allan Joseph Mendes III, Wyatt Lloyd Mendes; and numerous aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Edward Gabriel Kahakauwila

November 14, 1957 – November 24, 2017

Edward Gabriel Kahakauwila, 60, of Wailuku, passed away on Nov. 24, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 14, 1957 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku, memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Urn burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery.

Edward was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his son, Justin Kahakauwila; brother, Leonard (Mara Lee) Kahakauwila; sisters, Ursula Kahakauwila, Bernardine (Gary) Kahakauwila-Pinto, and Agnes (Bernard) Panela; three nephews; six nieces; and three loving dogs, Diva, Pieper, and Bru, that gave him emotional comfort, support, and unconditional love.

Edward was predeceased by his wife, Bobbie Jo Kahakauwila; and parents, Edward Kahakauwila, and Agnes Kupau Kahakauwila.

Big Island Obituaries

Bradley John Waibel

October 20, 1957 – November 27, 2017

Bradley John Waibel, 60, of Norwalk, California, passed away on Nov. 27, 2017. Bradley was born Oct. 20, 1957.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by his wife Ronda D. Lickfelt; stepdaughter Deanna (Shawn) Holly of Alaska; brother Paul Waibel of California; sister Debbie Waibel of California; two grandchildren.

Herman “Sabino” Martines

November 11, 1967 – November 26, 2017

Herman “Sabino” Martines, 50, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Nov. 26, 2017 in Hilo. Herman was born on Nov. 11, 1967.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Survived by his wife Lori L. Martines of Kaumana; daughters Natasha (Dustin) Bondallian of Pepeekeo, Sabrina (Brittney) Martines of Keaʻau, Sierra (Chaz) Martines of Kaumana; brothers Patrick (Claylyn) Martines of Keaʻau, Jason (Tabitha) Martines of Kailua-Kona, Bereten Cachero of Hilo, Ashton Martines of Kailua-Kona,; sisters Roberta (Gary) Martines of Keaʻau, Marilyn (Daniel) Pakele of Hilo, Ashlyn Martines, Ashley Wendy Stephens Kailua-Kona; mother-in-law Barbara Bondallian; four grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Florence Ide

August 10, 1927 – November 24, 2017

Florence Ide, 90, peacefully passed away on Nov. 24, 2017 in Hilo. Florence was born on Aug. 10, 1927 in Hilo.

Florence was retired from billing department at Hilo Hospital. Private services held.

Survived by her husband Albert T. Ide; sons Noel (Darlene) Ide, Keevil (Dallas) Ide; daughters Robin Ide, Joy (Ken) Ide-Cresci; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

John Patrick Kaaihue

October 24, 1961 – November 23, 2017

John Patrick Kaaihue, 56, of Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Nov. 23, 2017. He was born in Honolulu. John worked in construction.

He is survived by wife Donna; sons John “Kahai” Kaaihue of Kauaʻi; Kaneala Kaaihue of Waikoloa; brother Larry Kaaihue of Oʻahu; and sister Eugenia “Yobo” Kaaihue of Oʻahu.

Private services will be held.

Bernie “Ben” Coloma Abella

August 30, 1971 – November 19, 2017

Bernie “Ben” Coloma Abella, 46, of Honokaʻa passed away Nov. 19, 2017 in Hilo. Bernie was born Aug. 30, 1971. Bernie was a Correction Officer at HCCC in Hilo.

Celebration of life will be on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Church at 35-2095 Old Mamalahoa Hwy, Laupahoehoe, or call (808) 962-6538.

Visitation is from 8 to 10 a.m. Services will be at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Alae Cemetery at 1033 Hawaii Belt Road in Hilo.

Survived by wife Cherylann Abella; son Kamakani Abella; hanai son Karlin Abella-Kelsom; daughter Sharrise Hanabaga-Abella; father Bernaldo Abella; mother Modesta Coloma Abella; sister Josefina (Derek) Aurio; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.