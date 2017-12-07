Maui Cannabis Conference hosts its inaugural Maui Cannabis Conference on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Event organizers have signed on several new speakers for the event’s speaker’s series, including Andrew DeAngelo from Harborside Dispensary.

Other speakers include keynote speaker Senator Roz Baker, Teri Freitas Gorman from Maui Grown Therapies and Richard Ha from Lau Ola Dispensary. The Marijuana Show, the Sharktank for the Cannabis industry, will be hosting a pitch session and casting call for their Fourth Season on Amazon Prime.

The conference will be promoting cannabis awareness and education regarding the health benefits of medical marijuana, as well as offering networking opportunities for cannabis industry leaders. The two day event will feature a speaker series, exhibition and vending hall, Maui Wowie VIP Party and Mobile Clinic, where guests can make an appointment with a physician to find out if they qualify for a 329 Hawaiʻi State Medical Cannabis License.

Maui Cannabis Conference will be open to the public and a 329 medical cannabis license is not required for entrance. Tickets to the event can be purchased on eventbrite.com and cost $20 each day, $50 Maui Wowie VIP Party or $75 for an all access pass.

For more information, please visit the website: www.mauicannabisconference.com or email info@mauicannabisconference.com.