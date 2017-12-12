US Senator Mazie Hirono today tweeted a message calling for the resignation of President Donald Trump.

In her Tweet, which was posted shortly after 6 a.m. HST, Sen. Hirono called the president a “misogynist, compulsive liar and admitted sexual predator.”

The message came after the President issued a controversial Tweet this morning in response to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who also called for the president to resign.

In a Tweet yesterday, Sen. Gillibrand called for Trump’s resignation saying:

“President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.”

Shortly after 3 a.m. HST, President Trump Tweeted:

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

Gillibrand responded in a Tweet of her own saying:

“You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Sen. Hirono’s message further stated that President Trump’s, “Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully.” Sen. Hirono is among the Senators that are now saying, “He must resign.”

President Trump also called accusations “Fake News,” as referenced in the following Tweet posted today: