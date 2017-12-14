The Federal Communications Commission today cast a 3-2 vote along party lines to repeal net neutrality protections implemented during the Obama administration.

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are among those who have voiced concerns with the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to dismantle net neutrality rules.

US Senator Brian Schatz, a Ranking Member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, responded to the news saying, “Today, Trump’s FCC dealt a major blow to the free and open internet by repealing net neutrality rules. Because of Chairman Pai and the other Republican commissioners, there are no longer any rules in place to stop internet service providers from changing the internet as we know it.”

He continued saying, “They are now free to block apps, slow websites, or even limit access to certain kinds of content. The best way to move forward is to turn our tweets and our comments into action.”

In an earlier statement last month, Sen. Schatz said, “the FCC’s plan will change the way every American gets information, watches movies, listens to music, conducts business, and talks to their families.” By repealing basic net neutrality protections, Sen. Schatz said the FCC is handing over “full control” of the internet to providers, “leaving the American people with fewer choices and less access.”



Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaiʻi also criticized the FCC last month, calling on the entity to protect net neutrality.

In November, Rep. Gabbard said, “Yet again, Chairman Pai and the FCC are rewarding pay-to-play politics, ensuring that those with money have a seat at the table, and shutting everyone else out.”

Rep. Gabbard said net neutrality protections were put in place to ensure that the Internet remains open, fair, and equal for everyone. “By dismantling these protections, we turn our backs on the most fundamental First Amendment rights of our students, entrepreneurs, innovators, small businesses, and working families, and all who rely on an open Internet to level the playing field of opportunity,” Rep. Gabbard said last month.

At the time, she called the proposal a “corporate attack on equality,” and urged the FCC to listen to public comments from some 61,707 people in Hawai‘i.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been a long supporter of net neutrality, cosponsoring legislation to prohibit multi-tiered pricing agreements between ISPs and content providers. She has voted against legislative efforts to undermine net neutrality, called on the FCC to maintain net neutrality rules, and urged the American people to voice their opinions during the FCC comment period.