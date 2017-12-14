The Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort has unveiled its brand new Lava Tube Slide just in time for the holiday season.

The three-story, 14-second thrill ride features a 360-degree exterior loop, translucent and LED colored bands along the towering tube.

Earlier this fall, the property debuted a multimillion-dollar renovation on the Wailea Canyon Activity Pool consisting of a full refresh of upper pools, Baby Beach, rapids and the Tarzan Swing, with the Lava Tube Slide bringing it to full completion.

The scope of the renovation included new tiles in all the pools, resurfacing concrete slides for a smoother exterior, resurfacing of The River Rapids, a modernized Water Elevator—the world’s first water elevator—, larger plunge areas, new coating of the lazy river, new underwater color-changing LED lights, additional lounge seating and shade umbrellas resulting in a $4 million project.

Heading into the holiday season, all pools, including the adults-only Hibiscus pool, are open for guest use, as well as the popular poolside amenities including the swim-up Grotto Bar and Volcano Bar & Grill.

“We take pride in our commitment to cultivating an enjoyable family experience, and our pool renovation serves to further enhance this experience,” said Allan Federer, Managing Director.

“We are excited to reveal our new and improved Wailea Canyon Activity Pool and the Lava Tube slide and share the fun with our guests for years to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other festive happenings during Tis’ the Seasons of Aloha at the Grand Wailea include the following: