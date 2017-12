The Lahaina Bypass project from Olowalu to Keawe Street is slated for completion in March according to Ed Sniffen, Deputy Director for Highways at the state Department of Transportation.

The project was highlighted during an update of DOT projects currently underway and on tap across the state.

“In Maui County, the big project that we have right now is the Lahaina Bypass. The Lahaina Bypass project is going to finish up in 9-10 months total… that gives us a bypass that extends from Olowalu all the way to Keawe Street to bypass Lahaina town,” said Sniffen.

“In March of this year, we will cut traffic over from the Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway onto the bypass… We designed it based on the environmental assessments that we have done since the 1990’s. Every seven or eight years or so, we updated those environmental statements to ensure that we picked up the information from the public at the time,” he said.

Sniffen said that the intent of the bypass is to go from Olowalu all the way to Kāʻanapali, but the DOT is stopping construction at Keawe Street right now because of funding. “There’s going to be an interim step that we’re going to take care of,” said Sniffen.

“When we designed this, we see that 70% of the traffic in general is anticipated to take the bypass versus Honoapiʻilani Highway. When that happens, we need to adjust Keawe Street to ensure that we are prioritizing the bypass over the local road,” he said.

According to transportation officials, the bypass design includes an assurance that all traffic or access areas are still being serviced, “so there is no break in access anywhere–while making sure that the main line or bypass portion is being incentivized and (is) also being taken care of.”

“On Keawe Street, we’re going to be making changes there to ensure that there’s a free right turn off of the bypass, going towards Kāʻanapali. So, going north towards Kāʻanapali, there’s going to be a free right from the bypass onto Honoapiʻilani Highway,” said Sniffen. “From Kāʻanapali, going south, we’re putting in two left turn lanes to make it easier to get onto the bypass, which means that if you’re coming north from Honoapiʻilani Highway, we’re going to take it down from two lanes to one,” he said.

Sniffen noted that the Olowalu to Keawe Street bypass is slated for completion in March, including adjustments to Keawe Street.

Below are lists of current and future projects that the state Department of Transportation has planned in Maui County along will a progress towards competition, projected timelines, costs and scope of work.

Maui County Projects:

Route 30 — HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY REALIGNMENT, PHASE IB-2, HOKIOKIO PLACE TO RELOCATED SOUTHERN TERMINUS (CFL PROJECT TITLE: LAHAINA BYPASS 1B-2) (CFL PROJECT NO.: HI STP SR 30(1))

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

NTP Date: 06/29/16

Percent Complete: 58%

Cost: $ 38.7 Mil

Scope: DESIGN/BUILD PROCUREMENT TO CONSTRUCT APPROXIMATELY 2.7 MILES OF FOUR-LANE DIVIDED HIGHWAY FROM HOKIOKIO ROAD AND EXTENDING SOUTH TO HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY NEAR THE LAUNIUPOKO AND OLOWALU COUNTY LINE (IN THE VICINITY OF THE FORMER OLOWALU LANDFILL SITE). ALTHOUGH THE FULL ROADWAY SECTION WILL BE DESIGNED AND GRADED, ONLY THE MAUKA HALF (2 LANES) WILL BE CONSTRUCTED UNDER THIS CONTRACT. THE PROJECT INCLUDES AN INTERSECTION WITH KAI HELE KU STREET, AS WELL AS THE INTERSECTIONS AT THE TERMINUS PONTS.

Other Information

Project Number: NH-030-1(051)

Starting Milepost: 16.70

Ending Milepost: 19.68

Point of Contact: ERVIN PIGAO

Email: ervinanthony.r.pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 30 — HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENTS, KAPUNAKEA STREET TO KEAWE STREET

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

NTP Date: 01/30/17

Percent Complete: 0%

Est. Completion Date: 09/2018

Cost: $ 2.1 Mil

Scope: INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT TO ADD SECOND LEFT TURN LANE MOVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 30B-01-16

Starting Milepost: 21.50

Ending Milepost: 21.75

Point of Contact: ERVIN PIGAO

Email: ervinanthony.r.pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 311 — PUUNENE AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS AT KUIHELANI HIGHWAY

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

Awarded On: 08/10/17

Percent Complete: 0%

Est. Completion Date: 05/2018

Cost: $ 2.1 Mil

Scope: THE SCOPE OF THE PROJECT IS TO INSTALL ADDITIONAL AUXILIARY TURN LANES ON PUUNENE AVENUE IN THE SOUTHBOUND AND NORTHBOUND DIRECTIONS AND A RIGHT TURN LANE ON KUIHELANI HIGHWAY IN THE EASTBOUND DIRECTION. EXISTING LANES WILL BE SHIFTED AND AFFECTED TRAFFIC SIGNALS, DRAINAGE STRUCTURES, CURB ISLANDS AND OTHER ROADWAY STRUCTURES WILL BE RELOCATED.

Other Information

Project Number: 311A-01-17

Starting Milepost: 0.00

Ending Milepost: 0.20

Point of Contact: DWIGHT RAMOS

Email: Dwight.Ramos@hawaii.gov

Route 30 — HIGH STREET RESURFACING, MAIN STREET TO KEANU STREET

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

Awarded On: 08/10/17

Percent Complete: 0%

Est. Completion Date: 01/2018

Cost: $ 1 Mil

Scope: THE SCOPE OF WORK CONSISTS OF COLD PLANING EXISTING PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTION OF WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, OVERLAY OF 2-INCH HOT MIX ASPHALT PAVEMENT, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, CRACK SEALING, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS, STRIPING AND SIGNAGE, INSTALLING GUARDRAILS AND END TERMINALS, TESTING AND/OR REPAIR OF TRAFFIC LOOPS AT SIGNALIZED INTERSECTIONS, ADJUSTING WATER VALVES, MANHOLE COVERS, SURVEY MONUMENTS, ETC., AND CLEANING OF STORM DRAINS.

Other Information

Project Number: 30DE-01-17M

Starting Milepost: 0.00

Ending Milepost: 0.55

Point of Contact: SOTIRIOS BINIARIS

Email: Sotos.Biniaris@hawaii.gov

Route 37 — HANA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, HALEAKALA HIGHWAY TO PAIA, AND HALEAKALA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, HANA HIGHWAY TO NORTH FIREBREAK ROAD

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

NTP Date: 07/05/17

Percent Complete: 80%

Est. Completion Date: 11/2017

Cost: $ 3.4 Mil

Scope: COLD PLANING EXISTING PAVEMENT, OVERLAY WITH 2” HMA PAVEMENT, INSTALLATION OF RUMBLE STRIPS, PAVEMENT MARKINGS AND DETECTABLE WARNING PADS, REPLACEMENT OF SIGNS, INSTALLATION OF PIEZOELECTRIC SENSORS AT THE TRAFFIC COUNTING STATION NEAR PAIA, CRACK SEALING,CLEANING OF STORM DRAINS AND CULVERTS.

Other Information

Project Number: HWY-M-01-15M

Starting Milepost: 0.00

Ending Milepost: 0.94

Point of Contact: ALAN MATSUDA

Email: Alan.M.Matsuda@hawaii.gov

Route 36 — HANA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, HALEAKALA HIGHWAY TO PAIA, AND HALEAKALA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, HANA HIGHWAY TO NORTH FIREBREAK ROAD

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

NTP Date: 07/05/17

Percent Complete: 80%

Est. Completion Date: 11/2017

Cost: $ 3.4 Mil

Scope: COLD PLANING EXISTING PAVEMENT, OVERLAY WITH 2” HMA PAVEMENT, INSTALLATION OF RUMBLE STRIPS, PAVEMENT MARKINGS AND DETECTABLE WARNING PADS, REPLACEMENT OF SIGNS, INSTALLATION OF PIEZOELECTRIC SENSORS AT THE TRAFFIC COUNTING STATION NEAR PAIA, CRACK SEALING,CLEANING OF STORM DRAINS AND CULVERTS.

Other Information

Project Number: HWY-M-01-15M

Starting Milepost: 2.81

Ending Milepost: 6.55

Point of Contact: ALAN MATSUDA

Email: Alan.M.Matsuda@hawaii.gov

Route 36 — HANA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, PAIA TOWN TO HOOKIPA PARK

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

Awarded On: 06/23/17

Percent Complete: 0%

Est. Completion Date: 01/2018

Cost: $ 2.8 Mil

Scope: THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF COLD PLANING 2 INCHES OF EXISTING PAVEMENT AND OVERLAYING WITH 2 INCHES OF NEW HOT MIX ASPHALT PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTING WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS, UPGRADING GUARDRAIL END TERMINALS, ADJUSTING EXISTING GUARDRAIL POSTS, INSTALLING GUARDRAILS, INSTALLING RUMBLE STRIPS, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, ADJUSTING MANHOLE FRAMES AND COVERS, CLEANING EXISTING STORM DRAINS AND CULVERTS, AND OTHER INCIDENTAL WORK RELATED TO THE OVERLAY OF NEW PAVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 36AB-01-17M

Starting Milepost: 6.61

Ending Milepost: 8.93

Point of Contact: ERVIN PIGAO

Email: ervinanthony.r.pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 470 — KALAE HIGHWAY RESURFACING, MAUNALOA HIGHWAY TO KALAUPAPA LOOKOUT (Molokaʻi)

Progress/Schedule

Construction Phase

Awarded On: 08/03/17

Percent Complete: 0%

Est. Completion Date: 03/2018

Cost: $ 5.5 Mil

Scope: THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF COLD PLANING 2 INCHES OF EXISTING PAVEMENT AND OVERLAYING WITH 2 INCHES OF NEW HOT MIX ASPHALT PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTING WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS, UPGRADING GUARDRAIL END TERMINALS, ADJUSTING EXISTING GUARDRAIL POSTS, INSTALLING GUARDRAILS, INSTALLING RUMBLE STRIPS, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, ADJUSTING MANHOLE FRAMES AND COVERS, CLEANING EXISTING STORM DRAINS AND CULVERTS, AND OTHER INCIDENTAL WORK RELATED TO THE OVERLAY OF NEW PAVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 470A-01-16M

Starting Milepost: 0.00

Ending Milepost: 5.78

Point of Contact: ERVIN PIGAO

Email: ervinanthony.r.pigao@hawaii.gov

Future projects for Maui:

Route 30 — TRAFFIC SIGNAL MODERNIZATION AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS, MAUI

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Bid Opened On: 06/16/17

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: THE SCOPE OF THE PROJECT INCLUDES MISCELLANEOUS IMPROVEMENTS TO EXISTING INTERSECTIONS AND HIGHWAY SIGNAL FACILITIES NECESSARY FOR IMPROVED TRAFFIC OPERATIONS, INCLUDING PROVIDING SIGNAL CONNECTIVITY AND SOFTWARE TO ALLOW FOR COORDINATION AND MONITORING OF SIGNALS AND SIGNAL SYSTEMS, INSTALLING OR MODIFYING SIGNAL CABINET AND OPERATING EQUIPMENT AND PARTS, PREPARATION OF A TRAFFIC STUDY NECESSARY TO MODIFY SIGNAL PHASING AND TIMING, MODIFYING SIGNALS AND SIGNAL SYSTEM TIMING, REPLACING AND/OR REPAIRING INOPERATIVE EQUIPMENT, AND OTHER SIGNAL OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS.

Other Information

Project Number: HWY-M-02-17

Starting Milepost: 0.00

Ending Milepost: 29.00

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 30 — HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, UKUMEHAME TO OLOWALU, MAUI

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 11/01/17

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: RUMBLE STRIP

Other Information

Project Number: HSIP-030-1(055)

Starting Milepost: 11.67

Ending Milepost: 15.20

Point of Contact: Karen Chun

Email: Karen.Chun@hawaii.gov

Route 30 — HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, KAPOLI STREET TO PAPALAUA BEACH PARK

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 04/01/18

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: INSTALL MILLED RUMBLE STRIPS ON CENTERLINE AND SHOULDERS, STABILIZE SHOULDER IN ONE AREA, SIGNING

Other Information

Project Number: HSIP-030-1(45)

Starting Milepost: 6.36

Ending Milepost: 12.08

Point of Contact: Julius Fronda

Email: Julius.Fronda@hawaii.gov

Route 30 — HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY RESURFACING, KEANU STREET TO KUIHELANI HIGHWAY

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 04/01/18

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF COLD PLANING 2 INCHES OF EXISTING PAVEMENT AND OVERLAYING WITH 2 INCHES OF NEW HOT MIX ASPHALT PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTING WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS, UPGRADING GUARDRAIL END TERMINALS, ADJUSTING EXISTING GUARDRAIL POSTS, INSTALLING GUARDRAILS, INSTALLING RUMBLE STRIPS, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, ADJUSTING MANHOLE FRAMES AND COVERS, CLEANING EXISTING STORM DRAINS AND CULVERTS, AND OTHER INCIDENTAL WORK RELATED TO THE OVERLAY OF NEW PAVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 30D-02-17M

Starting Milepost: 0.55

Ending Milepost: 4.90

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 340 — KAHEKILI HIGHWAY RESURFACING, WAIEHU BEACH ROAD TO CAMP MALUHIA

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 04/01/18

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: THE PROJECT INCLUDES COLD PLANING EXISTING PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTING WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, OVERLAYING TWO (2) INCHES OF HOT MIX ASPHALT (HMA) PAVEMENT, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS AND SIGNAGE, INSTALLING MILLED RUMBLE STRIPS, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, ADJUSTING SURVEY MONUMENTS, MANHOLE AND WATER VALVE FRAMES AND COVERS, CLEANING CULVERTS, STORM DRAINS AND DRAINAGE STRUCTURES, AND OTHER INCIDENTAL WORK RELATED TO THE OVERLAY OF NEW PAVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 340CD-01-16M

Starting Milepost: -0.07

Ending Milepost: 4.29

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 3400 — KAHULUI BEACH ROAD , SHORELINE PROTECTION, VICINITY OF KAHULUI BAY

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 09/01/18

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: MITIGATE POTENTIAL EROSION HAZARDS ALONG APPROXIMATELY 2,600 FEET OF KAHULUI BEACH ROAD.

Other Information

Project Number: STP-3400(006)

Starting Milepost: 0.10

Ending Milepost: 1.00

Point of Contact: Karen Chun

Email: Karen.Chun@hawaii.gov

Route 32 — HANA HIGHWAY/KAAHUMANU AVENUE BEAUTIFICATION, DAIRY ROAD TO NANILOA OVERPASS

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 10/01/14

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: MAIN STREET BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT CONSISTING OF LANDSCAPING, IRRIGATION AND CONTEXTUAL ROADWAY ELEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: STP-036-1(10)

Starting Milepost: 0.60

Ending Milepost: 2.74

Point of Contact: Karen Chun

Email: Karen.Chun@hawaii.gov

Route 380 — GUARDRAIL AND SHOULDER IMPROVEMENTS ON STATE HIGHWAYS, MAUI, PART 2

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 08/01/16

Cost: Between $0.5 Mil and $1 Mil

Scope

Other Information

Project Number: STATE

Starting Milepost: 0.65

Ending Milepost: 6.17

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 3500 — PUUNENE AVENUE, WIDENING, KAMEHAMEHA AVE AVENUE TO KUIHELANI HIGHWAY (M.P. 0.19 TO 1.11)

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 04/01/19

Cost: Between $10 Mil and $15 Mil

Scope: IMPROVE TRAFFIC OPERATION AND INCREASE CAPACITY IN THE PROJECT AREA BY WIDENING THE EXISTING TWO LANE URBAN PRINCIPAL ARTERIAL TO A FOUR LANE ROADWAY. SCOPE OF DESIGN SERVICES WILL INCLUDE: 1. WIDEN PUUNENE AVENUE BETWEEN WAKEA AVENUE AND KUIHELANI HIGHWAY FROM 2 TO 4 LANES. CONSIDER TRANSITION LENGTHS BEYOND THESE LIMITS. 2. THE CONSULTANT SHALL PREPARE PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, ESTIMATES, ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT, AND PERMIT DOCUMENTS FOR ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS, DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS, SIDEWALKS, GUARDRAILS, AND SOUND BARRIER WALLS; INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKERS, OBJECT MARKERS, TRAFFIC SIGNS, INTERSECTION SIGNALS, AND HIGHWAY LIGHTING; ADJUSTING AND RELOCATING UTILITIES, AS NECESSARY. 3. ADDRESS DRAINAGE AT INTERSECTION OF PUUNENE AND WAKEA AVENUES WHERE FLOODING OCCURS. ALSO, NEIGHBORING PARCELS HAVE BEEN FLOODED DUE TO GRADE DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN THE HIGHWAY AND ADJACENT DRIVEWAYS, SO CONSULTANT MUST DISPOSE OF ADDED RUNOFF WITHOUT ADVERSELY IMPACTING ADJACENT PROPERTIES. DETAILED TOPO MUST BE PERFORMED TO ENSURE SMOOTH TRANSITIONS AT THESE DRIVEWAYS. 4. PROVIDE LEFT TURN LANES AT INTERSECTIONS AS APPROPRIATE. PRESENTLY, A TWLTL EXISTS BETWEEN WAKEA AVENUE AND PAPA AVENUE; 5. PROVIDE TRAFFIC SIGNAL WARRANT STUDIES AT AFFECTED INTERSECTIONS. DESIGN THESE SIGNALS AS APPROPRIATE, INCLUDING PREPARATION OF TRAFFIC SIGNAL TIMING PLANS, COORDINATION/SYNCHRONIZATION PLANS, ETC. 6. SYNCHRONIZE SYSTEM FROM KUIHELANI HIGHWAY TO KAAHUMANU AVENUE. CURRENTLY, SYSTEM IS SYNCHRONIZED FROM WAKEA AVENUE TO KAAHUMANU AVENUE. 7. PROVIDE DESIGN REPORTS – SUCH AS EA, DRAINAGE REPORT, TRAFFIC STUDY, BASIS OF DESIGN, NOISE REPORT, AND ALL OTHER REPORTS NECESSARY FOR THE PREPARATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT CONSISTENT WITH NEPA PROCESS. CHECK WITH COUNTY OF MAUI AND OTHER REVIEWING AGENCIES FOR REQUIREMENT OF OTHER REPORTS NOT MENTIONED HEREIN. 8. TRAFFIC STUDY SHOULD ALSO INCLUDE ACCESS MANAGEMENT PLANS SINCE ALL ABUTTING PARCELS’ INGRESS/EGRESS OFF PUUNENE AVENUE. WE WANT TO INSURE THAT THESE RESIDENTS CAN ACCESS THE HIGHWAY SAFELY ONCE IT IS WIDENED TO 4 LANES. IT SHOULD ALSO INCLUDE CONGESTION MITIGATION STUDY AND/OR SYNCHRONIZATION STUDY TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW ON PUUNENE AVENUE.

Other Information

Project Number: CMAQ-3500(6)

Starting Milepost: 0.19

Ending Milepost: 1.11

Point of Contact: Karen Chun

Email: Karen.Chun@hawaii.gov

Route 36 — HANA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, VICINITY OF OOKELE TO HALEAKALA HIGHWAY

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 07/01/19

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: THE PROJECT INCLUDES COLD PLANING EXISTING PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTING WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, OVERLAYING TWO (2) INCHES OF HOT MIX ASPHALT (HMA) PAVEMENT, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS AND SIGNAGE, INSTALLING MILLED RUMBLE STRIPS, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, ADJUSTING SURVEY MONUMENTS, MANHOLE AND WATER VALVE FRAMES AND COVERS, CLEANING CULVERTS, STORM DRAINS AND DRAINAGE STRUCTURES, AND OTHER INCIDENTAL WORK RELATED TO THE OVERLAY OF NEW PAVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 36A-02-17M

Starting Milepost: 1.45

Ending Milepost: 2.81

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 37 — HALEAKALA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, NORTH FIREBREAK ROAD TO OLD HALEAKALA HIGHWAY

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 04/01/19

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: THE PROJECT INCLUDES COLD PLANING EXISTING PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTING WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, OVERLAYING TWO (2) INCHES OF HOT MIX ASPHALT (HMA) PAVEMENT, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS AND SIGNAGE, INSTALLING MILLED RUMBLE STRIPS, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, ADJUSTING SURVEY MONUMENTS, MANHOLE AND WATER VALVE FRAMES AND COVERS, CLEANING CULVERTS, STORM DRAINS AND DRAINAGE STRUCTURES, AND OTHER INCIDENTAL WORK RELATED TO THE OVERLAY OF NEW PAVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 37BC-01-17M

Starting Milepost: 1.00

Ending Milepost: 5.64

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 31 — PIILANI HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENTS, VICINITY OF KULANIHAKOI STREET

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 12/01/17

Cost: Less Than $500K

Scope: THE PROJECT INVOLVES THE INSTALLATION OF TRAFFIC SIGNALS, PAVEMENT MARKINGS AND STRIPING, SIGNAGE, RADAR SPEED DISPLAYS, AND OTHER SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS ALONG PIILANI HIGHWAY, ROUTE 31, AT THE INTERSECTION OF KULANIHAKOI STREET IN KIHEI.

Other Information

Project Number: 31A-02-17

Starting Milepost: 1.84

Ending Milepost: 1.90

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 31 — PIILANI HIGHWAY SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, NORTH KIHEI ROAD TO VICINITY OF WAILEA IKE DRIVE

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 07/01/18

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: INSTALLATION OF MILLED RUMBLE STRIPS ON CENTERLINE AND SHOULDERS; POSSIBLE SHOULDER WIDENING; INSTALLATION OF BACKPLATES WITH RETROREFLECTIVE BORDERS FOR ALL TRAFFIC SIGNAL HEADS; INSTALL RUMBLE STRIPS IN TURNING LANES TO SLOW TRAFFIC; PAVEMENT MARKINGS, SIGNAGE, AND DELINEATORS.

Other Information

Project Number: HSIP-031-1(013)

Starting Milepost: 3.53

Ending Milepost: 10.85

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 360 — MAUI DISTRICT O&M SMP, FY2008, ISLAND OF MAUI

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Bid Opened On: 02/07/08

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: COLD PLANING, RESURFACING OF EXISTING PAVEMENT, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS AND SIGNING, UPGRADING GUARDRAIL AND END TERMINALS, CLEANING EXISTING DRAINAGE CULVERTS, AND CONSTRUCTING GRATED DROP INLET.

Other Information

Project Number: 360B-01-09M

Starting Milepost: 25.95

Ending Milepost: 29.04

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 360 — HANA HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENTS, PHASE 2B, HUELO TO HANA

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Advertised On: 02/10/17

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: RECONSTRUCT ROAD SECTIONS; SLOPE STABILIZATIONS, UPGRADE DRAINAGE STRUCTURES AND GUARDRAILS.

Other Information

Project Number: 360AB-01-16

Starting Milepost: 4.20

Ending Milepost: 23.70

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 360 — HANA HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENTS, PHASE 2C, HUELO TO HANA

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 09/01/18

Cost: Between $1 Mil and $5 Mil

Scope: RECONSTRUCT ROAD SECTIONS; SLOPE STABILIZATIONS, UPGRADE DRAINAGE STRUCTURES AND GUARDRAILS.

Other Information

Project Number: 360AB-01-09

Starting Milepost: 4.20

Ending Milepost: 7.20

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 36 — HANA HIGHWAY EMERGENCY REPAIR, MP 15.7

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Scheduled Advertise Date: 09/01/18

Cost: Between $5 Mil and $10 Mil

Scope: RECONSTRUCT ROAD SECTIONS; SLOPE STABILIZATIONS, UPGRADE DRAINAGE STRUCTURES AND GUARDRAILS.

Other Information

Project Number: 36C-01-17M

Starting Milepost: 15.70

Ending Milepost: 15.71

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov

Route 36 — HANA HIGHWAY RESURFACING, HOOKIPA PARK TO KAUPAKALUA ROAD

Progress/Schedule

Design Phase

Advertised On: 11/06/17

Cost: Between $5 Mil and $10 Mil

Scope: THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF COLD PLANING 2 INCHES OF EXISTING PAVEMENT AND OVERLAYING WITH 2 INCHES OF NEW HOT MIX ASPHALT PAVEMENT, RECONSTRUCTING WEAKENED PAVEMENT AREAS, INSTALLING PAVEMENT MARKINGS, UPGRADING GUARDRAIL END TERMINALS, ADJUSTING EXISTING GUARDRAIL POSTS, INSTALLING GUARDRAILS, INSTALLING RUMBLE STRIPS, APPLYING LONGITUDINAL JOINT STABILIZER, ADJUSTING MANHOLE FRAMES AND COVERS, CLEANING EXISTING STORM DRAINS AND CULVERTS, AND OTHER INCIDENTAL WORK RELATED TO THE OVERLAY OF NEW PAVEMENT.

Other Information

Project Number: 36BC-02-17M

Starting Milepost: 8.89

Ending Milepost: 16.23

Point of Contact: Ervin Pigao

Email: ErvinAnthony.R.Pigao@hawaii.gov