The planned 68-unit Wailea luxury townhome development, Makali’i, celebrated a sales milestone this week, allowing the project to officially break ground.

After a year of enlisting real estate sales and marketing firm Polaris Pacific, Makali’i has reached 70% sold.

Marking its entry into the Hawaiʻi market, Polaris Pacific was enlisted by Armstrong Builders and Burrard Development in October 2016 to bolster sales and raise visibility for the project by launching a robust marketing campaign tailored to the vision of the development.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of our client partnerships in essentially relaunching this community and driving an impressive number of sales in such a short time in order to allow the development to move forward and into the construction phase,” said Polaris Pacific Managing Partner Garrett Frakes.

“Our partnership reimagined the identity of Makali’i to convey the magic of this architecturally inspired community in Maui’s coveted Wailea enclave and launched a comprehensive marketing campaign inclusive of a new sales gallery, website, marketing collateral and renderings in order to appeal to our target buyers and drive qualified leads,” said Frakes.

Limited to 68 two- and three-bedroom townhome residences, Makali’i offers open air living designed to embrace the lushness of Wailea. The development offers views of Molokini and Kaho‘olawe, and floor-to-ceiling windows and open floor plans, mimicking the expanse of the island itself.

Creatively designed to be Mid-Century Modern Hawaiiana, each home boasts clean lines that blend into the surrounding hillside and is designed solar ready equipped with the latest green features.

Besides the location, Makali’i offers The Resident’s Club, featuring an infinity pool and modern exercise room and spa.

Prices range from $1.2 million to $2.5 million.

“We’ve grown our company exponentially over the past few years utilizing strategic foresight into the markets that are poised for the most explosive growth. Our expansion into Hawaiʻi was a natural fit as the market tends to mimic many of the same fundamentals we see on the West Coast,” said Frakes. “Maui continues to be a desirable option for primary and vacation home buyers on the US Mainland and Canada and we are confident that the remaining residences at Makali’i will be swiftly sold.”