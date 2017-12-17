AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Miscellaneous Accident: Teen Falls From Sixth Floor Window

December 17, 2017, 7:17 PM HST (Updated December 17, 2017, 7:17 PM) · 5 Comments
×

Maui Now graphic.

Emergency crews on Maui were dispatched to a condominium on South Kīhei Road for a report of a 13-year-old juvenile who reportedly fell from a sixth floor window and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident was reported at around 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

Police say the juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition and treated for injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals there were no indications of any foul play involved.

The case was classified as a miscellaneous accident.

Scroll Down to Read 5 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 5 )
View Comments