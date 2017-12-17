Emergency crews on Maui were dispatched to a condominium on South Kīhei Road for a report of a 13-year-old juvenile who reportedly fell from a sixth floor window and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident was reported at around 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

Police say the juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition and treated for injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals there were no indications of any foul play involved.

The case was classified as a miscellaneous accident.