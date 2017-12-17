Miscellaneous Accident: Teen Falls From Sixth Floor WindowDecember 17, 2017, 7:17 PM HST (Updated December 17, 2017, 7:17 PM) · 5 Comments
Emergency crews on Maui were dispatched to a condominium on South Kīhei Road for a report of a 13-year-old juvenile who reportedly fell from a sixth floor window and suffered life-threatening injuries.
The incident was reported at around 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Police say the juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition and treated for injuries.
A preliminary investigation reveals there were no indications of any foul play involved.
The case was classified as a miscellaneous accident.
Scroll Down to Read 5 Comments