Humpback whale season is underway on Maui with thousands of humpback whales expected to make the long journey from Alaska to Hawaiian waters now through April.

The most popular way to see these gentle giants is via boat tours. However, Hawaiian Paddle Sports is offering a more unique way to whale watch.

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, Hawaiian Paddle Sports will be offering private kayak tours, outrigger canoe tours, and private stand up paddle boarding lessons – designed to get guests up close and personal with the majestic marine mammals at their own pace.

“We created these private and intimate whale watching tours to give Maui visitors the time of their life,” said Timothy Lara, owner, Hawaiian Paddle Sports. “Our tours are completely different than boat tours, as our marine naturalist guides personalize each tour based on the guest’s preferences and experience level.”

Hawaiian Paddle Sports’ whale watch tours will be offered daily in West Maui and South Maui from January 1 to April 1, when humpback whales are spotted regularly breaking the ocean surface to play and take in air.

The tours also offer guests the opportunity to snorkel with marine life like honu (green sea turtles), manta rays, and tropical fish. Digital photography is also included for free with every whale watch kayak tour, outrigger canoe tour, and SUP lesson.

Book a whale watching tour with Hawaiian Paddle Sports by calling 808-442-6436, email at contact@hawaiianpaddlesports.com or online.