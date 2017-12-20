The public is invited to review the Draft Archaeological Inventory Survey for the Mokuhinia Ecosystem Restoration Project, which was recently completed by Cultural Surveys Hawaiʻi.

The draft survey was submitted to the State Historic Preservation Division on Dec. 11, 2017.

A public meeting has been set for tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m at Nā Aikane Cultural Center located at 562A Mokuhinia Way in Lahaina.

Loko o Mokuhinia is the former wetland that surrounded the ancient island of Mokuʻula in West Maui, located at the site known today as Maluʻulu o Lele Park.

Loko o Mokuhinia was a 17-acre pond that is cited in Hawaiian traditions as the home of Kihawahine, a deity in royal lineage, and guardian for the sacred Mokuhinia ponds and Mokuʻula Island.

State documents describe the island as the preferred residence of high ranking aliʻi through the mid-1800s.

According to an Environmental Assessment filed for the project in 2013, the pond was filled in 1914 due to hygienic and development purposes when the pond became stagnant.

Several years later, in 1918, an executive order established the site as the current Maluʻulu o Lele Park, with the pond and island now located approximately 2 to 3 feet below the ground surface of the park, according to state documentation.