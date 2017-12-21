AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Record Daily Maximum Rainfall Set in Kahului

Wendy Osher · December 21, 2017, 6:59 AM HST (Updated December 21, 2017, 7:06 AM) · 39 Comments
×

PC: Ryan Piros 12.20.17. Puʻunēnē/Wākea Ave.

A record rainfall of 5.78 inches was set in Kahului on Wednesday, breaking the old record for the same day of 3.21 inches set in 1955.

Click here for weather updates and closure information for today.

The National Weather Service recorded 24-hour rain totals (through 5 a.m. on 12.21.17) in excess of 8 inches at rain gauges at West Wailuaiki (8.32) and Wailuku (8.35). The gauge at Puʻu Kukui had logged 7.19 inches and the Waikapū Country Club recorded 5.9 inches over 24 hours.

Complete data as of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 is posted below for various locations throughout the county.

Island of Maui (Inches)
ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr
Windward Sites
HNAH1 : Hana Airport : 0.11 / 0.39 / 1.32 / 5.83
WWKH1 : West Wailuaiki (USGS) : 0.01 / 0.03 / 1.85 / 8.32
AIKH1 : Haiku (14001) : 0.05 / 0.05 / 0.75 / 5.73
HOG : Kahului Airport : 0.17 / 0.17 / 0.62 / 3.79
WUKH1 : Wailuku (14007) : 0.82 / 0.84 / 2.54 / 8.35
KHKH1 : Kahakuloa (14002) : M / M / M / M
PKKH1 : Puu Kukui (USGS) : 0.16 / 0.18 / 2.92 / 7.19
Leeward/Upcountry Sites
KPGH1 : Kaupo Gap : M / M / M / M
KPNH1 : Kepuni (USGS) : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.12 / 0.22
PUKH1 : Pukalani (14006) : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.52 / 1.75
KBSH1 : Kula Branch Station (4000) : M / M / M / M
KLFH1 : Kula 1 : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.23 / 0.60
ULUH1 : Ulupalakua (14003) : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.16 / 0.36
KHIH1 : Kihei #2 (4030) : M / M / M / M
WCCH1 : Waikapu Country Club (14005): 0.66 / 0.68 / 1.81 / 5.90
P36 : Maalaea Bay : 0.32 / 0.35 / 0.70 / 3.47
LAHH1 : Lahainaluna (HI60) : M / M / M / M
MABH1 : Mahinahina (HI62) : 0.42 / 0.42 / 2.66 / 5.20

Island of Molokai (Inches)
ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr
KMLH1 : Kamalo (HI73) : M / M / M / M
MKPH1 : Makapulapai : 0.09 / 0.16 / 2.13 / 2.61
PAFH1 : Puu Alii : 1.16 / 1.47 / 3.01 / 4.38
MLKH1 : Molokai 1 : 0.73 / 1.01 / 1.53 / 1.60
KACH1 : Kaunakakai Mauka (14004) : 0.08 / 0.27 / 0.61 / 0.64
HMK : Molokai Airport : 0.03 / 0.10 / 0.28 / 0.30

Island of Lanai (Inches)
:ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr
LANH1 : Lanai City (HI72) : 0.06 / 0.10 / 0.80 / 1.36
LNIH1 : Lanai 1 : 0.12 / 0.90 / 1.66 / 1.76

ADVERTISEMENT

Island of Kahoolawe (Inches)
ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr
HKIH1 : Hakioawa : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.15 / 1.51
HKAH1 : Honokanaia : M / M / M / M
KAOH1 : Kaneloa : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.01

*Data Courtesy USGS/NOAA/NWS

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

Scroll Down to Read 39 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 39 )
View Comments