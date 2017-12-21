A record rainfall of 5.78 inches was set in Kahului on Wednesday, breaking the old record for the same day of 3.21 inches set in 1955.

The National Weather Service recorded 24-hour rain totals (through 5 a.m. on 12.21.17) in excess of 8 inches at rain gauges at West Wailuaiki (8.32) and Wailuku (8.35). The gauge at Puʻu Kukui had logged 7.19 inches and the Waikapū Country Club recorded 5.9 inches over 24 hours.

Complete data as of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 is posted below for various locations throughout the county.

Island of Maui (Inches)

ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr

Windward Sites

HNAH1 : Hana Airport : 0.11 / 0.39 / 1.32 / 5.83

WWKH1 : West Wailuaiki (USGS) : 0.01 / 0.03 / 1.85 / 8.32

AIKH1 : Haiku (14001) : 0.05 / 0.05 / 0.75 / 5.73

HOG : Kahului Airport : 0.17 / 0.17 / 0.62 / 3.79

WUKH1 : Wailuku (14007) : 0.82 / 0.84 / 2.54 / 8.35

KHKH1 : Kahakuloa (14002) : M / M / M / M

PKKH1 : Puu Kukui (USGS) : 0.16 / 0.18 / 2.92 / 7.19

Leeward/Upcountry Sites

KPGH1 : Kaupo Gap : M / M / M / M

KPNH1 : Kepuni (USGS) : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.12 / 0.22

PUKH1 : Pukalani (14006) : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.52 / 1.75

KBSH1 : Kula Branch Station (4000) : M / M / M / M

KLFH1 : Kula 1 : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.23 / 0.60

ULUH1 : Ulupalakua (14003) : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.16 / 0.36

KHIH1 : Kihei #2 (4030) : M / M / M / M

WCCH1 : Waikapu Country Club (14005): 0.66 / 0.68 / 1.81 / 5.90

P36 : Maalaea Bay : 0.32 / 0.35 / 0.70 / 3.47

LAHH1 : Lahainaluna (HI60) : M / M / M / M

MABH1 : Mahinahina (HI62) : 0.42 / 0.42 / 2.66 / 5.20

Island of Molokai (Inches)

ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr

KMLH1 : Kamalo (HI73) : M / M / M / M

MKPH1 : Makapulapai : 0.09 / 0.16 / 2.13 / 2.61

PAFH1 : Puu Alii : 1.16 / 1.47 / 3.01 / 4.38

MLKH1 : Molokai 1 : 0.73 / 1.01 / 1.53 / 1.60

KACH1 : Kaunakakai Mauka (14004) : 0.08 / 0.27 / 0.61 / 0.64

HMK : Molokai Airport : 0.03 / 0.10 / 0.28 / 0.30

Island of Lanai (Inches)

:ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr

LANH1 : Lanai City (HI72) : 0.06 / 0.10 / 0.80 / 1.36

LNIH1 : Lanai 1 : 0.12 / 0.90 / 1.66 / 1.76

Island of Kahoolawe (Inches)

ID Location 3-Hr 6-Hr 12-Hr 24-Hr

HKIH1 : Hakioawa : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.15 / 1.51

HKAH1 : Honokanaia : M / M / M / M

KAOH1 : Kaneloa : 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.01

*Data Courtesy USGS/NOAA/NWS