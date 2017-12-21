(Update: 10:24 a.m. 12.21.17)

The Flash Flood Watch that was in effect for Maui County has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service says the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding has ended.

The recent wet weather event resulted in stranded motorists, flooded homes and multiple road closures on Wednesday.

A record rainfall of 5.78 inches was set in Kahului on Wednesday, breaking the old record for the same day of 3.21 inches set in 1955.

There was also a small dusting of snow at the upper elevations of Haleakalā this morning.

Drier weather is expected by Sunday and on Christmas Day, but another front may bring increased showers by Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Update: 5:28 a.m. 12.21.17)

A flood watch has been extended through Thursday afternoon for Maui County.

record rainfall of 5.78 inches was set in Kahului on Wednesday, breaking the old record for the same day of 3.21 inches set in 1955.

The National Weather Service says “abundant moisture associated with a cold front will combine with a developing trough aloft to produce widespread heavy rainfall.”

The forecast calls for rain to be widespread, potentially affecting urban areas in the lower elevations, which are more susceptible to flooding problems. “Additionally, prolonged locally intense rainfall may occur, leading to flash flooding of streams and low-lying areas.”

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

ROAD/FACILITY CLOSURES:

Overnight, crews worked to clear fallen trees from the Hāna Highway and Kahekili Highways. Ponding continues to be an issue today and motorist are advised to drive with caution.

UPDATE/CLOSED: Hāna Hwy, Mile 28, Downed Trees

12:19 p.m. 12.21.17: Maui Electric and Hawaiian Tel estimate that repairs will take 6-8 hours. Hāna Highway (360) was closed (since 10:56 a.m.) at Mile 28 due to a downed tree across both lanes. Crews from the State Highways division are working to clear the roadway. Motorists should expect delays.

Sinkholes Result in Road Closures in Waiehu Heights

The south-bound lane of Lekeona Loop between Aukai Street and Wailupe Drive in Waiehu Heights is closed as well as the east-bound lane at the intersection of Aukai Street due to large sinkholes. Motorists should use an alternate route.

All Recreational Park Facilities Closed:

County officials say all recreational park facilities are closed to due to heavy rains, including gymnasiums, pools and fields. Community centers remain OPEN.

Central Maui Landfill Closed:

The Central Maui Landfill is closed due to flood damaged roads within the landfill.

UPDATE/OPEN: Hāna Hwy, Mile 13, Fallen Tree:

12.21.17, 7 a.m.: The Hāna Highway (360) is now OPEN. Previous post: (12.20.17, 11:15 p.m.): The Hāna Highway (360) at Mile 13 is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. Road crews have been notified. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

UPDATE/OPEN: Kahekili Highway, Mile 7, Fallen Tree:

12.21.17, 7 A.M.: The Kahekili Highway is now OPEN. Previous post: (12.20.17, 11:15 p.m.): The Kahekili Highway in the area of Mile 7 is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree and rocks on the roadway. Road crews have been notified. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE/OPEN: Kahekili Highway, Flooding:

12.21.17, 7 A.M.: The Kahekili Highway is now OPEN. Previous post: (12.20.17, 10:34 p.m.): Wailuku bound traffic on Kahekili Highway is being redirected onto Makaʻala drive due to flooding.

Hāna Hwy, Mile 36 in Nāhiku, Landslide:

12.20.17, 10:31 p.m.: Hāna Highway 36 Nāhiku in the area of Mile 28 is closed in both directions due to a landslide. Road crews are on scene and utility services are in route. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.