On Sunday, December 24, 2017 at about 12:22 p.m., a Motor Vehicle Collision occurred on Lower Kula Road at the intersection of Pulehuiki Road in Kula. The collision occurred as a 2005 Honda multi-purpose vehicle was traveling south-bound on Lower Kula Road and making a left turn onto Pulehuiki Road when it collided into a dirt bike that was traveling in the opposite direction down Lower Kula Road.

The operator of the Honda, a 52 year old male from Kula, suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The operator of the dirt bike, a 52 year old male from Kula, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition and treated for injuries.

The roadway was closed for about three hours as police investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are unknown pending further investigation.