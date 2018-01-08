Construction is scheduled to begin at Honokōwai Beach Park in West Maui, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, for replacement of the outdoor shower and shower drainage improvements.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement today saying work is anticipated to be completed in March 2018.

The project includes the removal of the existing shower; the surrounding area will be closed during construction. The comfort station will remain open for the majority of construction but interruptions in use may occur during construction. Park users are asked to please avoid the construction area and equipment to ensure public safety.

Site Engineering, Inc. will be doing the work at a construction cost of $107,600.