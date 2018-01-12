The Maui Women’s March returns as organizers work to further advance human rights and recommit to standing united for equality.

The 2018 event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, starting at the front lawn of the University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College campus in Kahului.

The peaceful march aims to continue sending a message to the administration and the world that women’s rights are human’s rights. Organizers are also proclaiming the importance of social and economic equality for all.

Event organizers say they hope to use the march to proffer alternative ways to create change in the community and contribute to a greater movement from a local, everyday standpoint.

“As we’ve seen in recent news concerning women in particular, it is the everyday acts of resistance, involvement and action that we have and will continue to take, that will ultimately determine how a demonstration like the Women’s March will continue to inform public policy in the future,” organizers said.

The inaugural event took place last year and sparked a movement that was inspired by Hāna resident Teresa Shook. Last year, Shook put out a message on Facebook, inviting friends to join her in a march on Washington. She awoke the next day to more than 40,000 people interested in the event. Last year, there were over 200 known Women’s Marches that took place around the world on Jan. 21, 2017.

Last year, an estimated crowd of 5,000 people attended giving rise to their voices in solidarity.

“We walk in solidarity and raise our voices to empower women and strengthen our community,” said Virgie Cantorna, event organizer and Executive Director of the Safe Keiki Project. “We are walking for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families.”

This year’s event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, and includes sign waving, speakers and a march down Kaʻahumanu Avenue.