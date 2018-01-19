A visitor from Oakland, California died after being pulled unresponsive from South Maui Waters on Thursday.

Fire officials say the 50-year-old victim had gone snorkeling by himself and was found floating face down by beachgoers in knee-deep water, about 15 feet from shore.

The incident was reported at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Kamaʻole Beach Park III.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water and initiated CPR with lifeguards arriving and taking over at 12:42 p.m. Authorities say that despite life saving efforts, the man could no be revived and died at the scene.

Lifeguards from Kamaʻole III, along with firefighters and paramedics from Wailea responded to the incident.