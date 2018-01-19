AD
Mayor Signs Maui Sand Mining Bill

January 19, 2018, 4:05 PM HST (Updated January 19, 2018, 4:05 PM) · 0 Comments
    Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa today signed a sand mining bill and transmitted it to County Council.

    “Back in 2006 the county did a study about our sand resources here on Maui and determined that we had a five to seven year lifespan of inland dune sand if mining continued at the pace that was being set back then. I pushed for a sand moratorium to be enacted back then but it died in council,” said Mayor Arakawa.

    “Fast forward to more than a decade later and this bill is a pale shadow of the moratorium that should have been protecting our sand resources over the years. However the bill does commission another sand study, and I believe that data will be very valuable for this community, therefore, I have signed this bill,” he said.

