Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa today signed a sand mining bill and transmitted it to County Council.

“Back in 2006 the county did a study about our sand resources here on Maui and determined that we had a five to seven year lifespan of inland dune sand if mining continued at the pace that was being set back then. I pushed for a sand moratorium to be enacted back then but it died in council,” said Mayor Arakawa.

“Fast forward to more than a decade later and this bill is a pale shadow of the moratorium that should have been protecting our sand resources over the years. However the bill does commission another sand study, and I believe that data will be very valuable for this community, therefore, I have signed this bill,” he said.