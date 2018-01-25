Houle Financial Corp, a local Maui company, has completed the purchase of Kukui Mall in Kīhei, and the return of a premium quality movie theater to south Maui:

According to Houle Financial Corp, Regency Kīhei Luxury Cinemas will be opening in mid-2018 “with all new premises including electric recliner luxury seating, first run movies and a premium customer movie experience.”

The Regency Kīhei Luxury Cinemas located in the Kukui Mall is being newly remodeled with an “Island” theme and featuring four auditoriums with Wall to Wall Screens, Christie Digital Projection, Dolby Digital Sound, Spacious Electric Luxury Reclining Chairs with Reserved Seating.

The new owners say the cinema will be more than a movie theater, “offering special programming and events, Extreme Sports and Surf Films, Community Events, including live broadcasts of Operas and Ballets.”

Founded in 1996, Regency Theatres is family owned and operated, with 28 theater locations in Southern California and one in Arizona. Regency’s neighborhood theater philosophy caters

programming and events to each of its theaters.

Chris Millen from Colliers International, who is the listing agent for Kukui Mall said, “With the addition of Kīhei Luxury Cinemas by Regency Theatres, we expect Kukui to have extremely active leasing activity and return to a high-traffic, community-orientated, retail center.”

Howard D. Kollinger of Crossroads Realty & Investments helped to facilitate the sale and will continue to advise Houle Financial in the repositioning of the property.