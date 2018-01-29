AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Murder Trial Begins for Woman Accused of Driving Twin Off East Maui Cliff

Wendy Osher · January 29, 2018, 7:59 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2018, 7:59 AM) · 2 Comments
×

Trial begins today with opening statements for a woman accused of 2nd degree murder in the May 29, 2016 death of her twin sister.

Alexandria Duval (also known as Allison Dadow), 37, was charged with second degree murder in the death of her twin sister, Anastasia Duval (also known as Ann Dadow). The case was discharged today in Second Circuit Court. (6.8.16) File photo by Wendy Osher.

Alexandria Duval (also known as Allison Dadow) was involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of her twin sister Anastasia Duval (also known as Ann Dadow) in the remote Puʻuiki area of East Maui, in which a vehicle plunged 200 feet off a cliff from the Hāna Highway.  She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case drew widespread media attention with many news organizations sifting up information on the twin’s past as Yoga instructors on the mainland.  Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, failed to support a finding of probable cause and Duval was released in June of 2016, but arrested five months later on the strength of a warrant issued in connection with a grand jury indictment.

The jury waived trial will be tried by the court, which is presided over by Judge Peter Cahill.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

Scroll Down to Read 2 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
View Comments