Trial begins today with opening statements for a woman accused of 2nd degree murder in the May 29, 2016 death of her twin sister.

Alexandria Duval (also known as Allison Dadow) was involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of her twin sister Anastasia Duval (also known as Ann Dadow) in the remote Puʻuiki area of East Maui, in which a vehicle plunged 200 feet off a cliff from the Hāna Highway. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case drew widespread media attention with many news organizations sifting up information on the twin’s past as Yoga instructors on the mainland. Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, failed to support a finding of probable cause and Duval was released in June of 2016, but arrested five months later on the strength of a warrant issued in connection with a grand jury indictment.

The jury waived trial will be tried by the court, which is presided over by Judge Peter Cahill.