The Maui Police Department along with members of its Specialized Services Division (SWAT Team) will be conducting an “active shooter” drill.

The exercise will take place at the St. Anthony Church Center in Wailuku at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

St. Anthony officials would like to advise their neighbors about the drill and to expect increased police presence so that they are not alarmed if they hear a commotion nearby.

Representatives have already gone door to door to notify neighbors of the drill, but want to ensure that no one is caught by surprise.

For more information contact Nona Iwata 244-4148.