American Savings Bank promoted Ann Teranishi, Senior Vice President, Director of Operations to Executive Vice President, Operations.

In her new role on the bank’s executive team, Teranishi leads more than 150 teammates, delivering operational improvements to positively impact the bank’s customer experience.

“Ann’s hard work, commitment and leadership have tremendously helped us improve our efficiency and quality of service for our customers,” said Rich Wacker, President and CEO of American Savings Bank. “We are confident that Ann will continue to thrive on our executive team, further bolstering our position as one of Hawai‘i’s leading financial institutions.”

Teranishi first joined ASB in 2007, starting as Senior Vice President, Director of Regulatory Compliance, where she developed an enterprise-wide compliance program. In 2011, she headed the Consumer Credit Management team, creating best-in-class fulfillment times for ASB’s consumer loans products. Teranishi was then tasked with leading the Customer Experience department. Most recently, she served as Director of Operations, working closely with the retail and loan operations teams to make banking easy at ASB.

“I’m honored to take on this new leadership role, and grateful to ASB for the many growth opportunities it has provided me over the past decade,” said Ann Teranishi, Executive Vice President, Operations. “I look forward to continuing to work with our Operations team to make banking easy and convenient for our customers.”

In early 2018, Teranishi was named to Pacific Business News’ Women Who Mean Business and Hawaiʻi Business Magazine’s 20 for the Next 20 lists. Her commitment to making a positive impact extends into the community, as evidenced by her involvement on the board of directors of Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiʻi Cellular Therapy and Transplant Center, and the US Japan Council.

Teranishi holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Economics from Claremont McKenna College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, an intensive, three-year program at the University of Washington’s Graduate School of Business.