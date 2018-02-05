+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Baldwin High School was named Maui’s first Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite.

Brought to Hawaiʻi through a sponsorship by the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association, Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to lifestyle, environment, policy, and social networks.

Karen Walker, Baldwin vice principal and school wellness committee member, said, “The Baldwin ʻohana is proud to earn the distinction of becoming the first Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite in Central Maui. Baldwin adopted the Blue Zone Project initiative because it supports our staff’s desire to work together to build a school community that’s healthier, happier, and more connected.”

More than 80% of Baldwin’s employees signed the Blue Zones Project Personal Pledge and committed to adopting healthy habits into their lives.

“It’s really inspiring to see Baldwin High School investing in the health and well-being of their faculty,

staff, and administration,” said Elisa Yadao, HMSA’s senior vice president and chief communications and community engagement officer. “Good health is one of the most rewarding benefits an employer can provide to their employees and Blue Zones Project has the perfect formula to make that process

simple.”

The school celebrated the recognition with a ceremony followed by a cooking contest featuring

local sweet potatoes, zucchini, and herbs donated by Kumu Farms. Harilyn Wong won for Most Creative Dish, Helena Brown won for Best Tasting Dish, and Satoko Kitabu won for Best Presentation.

Judges included Maui Now meteorologist Malika Dudley, Sherri Grimes of Pacific Media Group, Toni Rojas of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Manu Vinciguerra of Kumu Farms, and Karey Kapoi of HMSA.

The school achieved Blue Zones Project Approved status by successfully adopting best practices that

promote employee well-being, including:

 Encouraging standing meetings when possible.

 Organizing a Purpose Workshop so employees can articulate and connect with their own

personal purpose.

 Supporting micro-breaks to stretch every hour.

 Designating a quiet space in the office where employees can downshift or meditate.

 Organizing walking groups and walking routes to encourage moving naturally.

 Offering stretching every Tuesday at morning recess.

 Hosting a plant-based cooking class.

Baldwin High School was founded in 1938 and serves 1,400 students in grades 9-12. About 140

employees work at the school, which is located in Wailuku. Their mission is to develop a community of

learners who have the competence and confidence to achieve personal goals and who are responsible

stewards of our global community.