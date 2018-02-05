Restoration Manager for the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission Restoration Program, Paul Higashino, will lead a discussion about watershed restoration on Kahoʻolawe

His talk will focus on hard-won achievements in planting and erosion control, give the big picture for the direction of natural resource management on the island and highlight new projects currently underway.

Other topics include the importance of cultural and community involvement and opportunities for volunteers.

The event takes place on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center Poolside Room, 91 Pukalani Street in Pukalani. Sponsored by the Native Hawaiian Plant Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the program is free and open to the public.