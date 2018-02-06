An estimated 75 applicants and families attended a lottery event for the Kahoma Village development held on Jan. 26, in West Maui.
“Everyone who applied and got selected today has the opportunity to get a house, and that’s something I’m truly happy about,” said Lisa Griffiths, Realtor-Broker, CRS, SFR at Pacific Island Realty.
A work in progress, Kahoma Village is a 20.5-acre master-planned community dedicated to providing affordable housing in Lahaina, Maui. The Kahoma Village Villas will range in price from the low $300,000s to the low $500,000s. The project currently offers 102 residential work force housing town homes across 17 Villas buildings and 20 single family homes within Courtyards.
Linda Munsell, Assistant Housing Administrator for the County of Maui drew the names for each of three categories including: 75 selections for applicants earning between 80-100% of the area median income; 49 selections for applicants earning 101-120% of the area median income; and 23 selections for applicants earning between 121 and 140% of the area median income.
“This means everything to us,” said Norman Russell Jr., an applicant who, with his wife Cambria, were drawn first in the overall lottery event.
“We’re so excited, this is a dream come true,” said Mina Moghadam, a Lahaina based massage therapist whose son danced excitedly after the family was selected.
Kahoma Village is still accepting packets for Residential Workforce Housing for those who qualify.
ADVERTISEMENT
For the first release of homes, the earliest selectees from the three lottery lists will have the opportunity to chose one of 17 Villa townhomes. Administrators will then reach out to the list of members from each area median income category, via email or phone, for the first release of homes and later releases.
Potential home buyers commuted from all parts of the island to attend the Kahoma Village residential work force housing lottery event. This event took place at the Kahoma Village sales office in Lahaina, Maui on Friday, January 26, 2018
Linda Munsell, Assistant Housing Administrator for the County of Maui, attended the Kahoma Village residential work force housing lottery event and drew the names of the qualified applicants.
LindaMunsell (left), Assistant Housing Administrator for the County of Maui, attended the Kahoma Village residential work force housing lottery event and drew the names of the qualified applicants. Munsell, along with Lisa Griffiths (Pacific Island Realty) and Laurie Lee (Pacific Island Realty), rejoiced with applicants as their names were called for home selection.
One of the memorable moments from the Kahoma Village residential work force housing lottery event was when son of Mina Moghadam (Mina, second from the right), broke out in a celebratory dance after his mother’s name was called. Mina, her son, and mother Shoeleh Sarabi (second from the left) were at the event with Susan Welck, fellow lottery selectee (right). Both Moghadam and Welck are small business owners in Lahaina.
Nathan Ugale (left) and Dustin Adams (right) were among those selected in the Kahoma Village lottery for residential work force housing.
Kahoma Village’s qualified applicants, who met all of the residential work force housing (RWH) eligibility criteria, celebrated their good fortune at the RWH lottery at the Kahoma Village sales office in Lahaina, Maui on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Qualified applicants cheered as Linda Munsell (Assistant Housing Administrator for the County of Maui) drew the names at random.
Kahoma Village is supported by: from left to right, Marina Zautner (Prime Lending), Lisa Griffiths (Pacific Island Realty), Dawn DeRego (Old Republic Title Holding Company), Kaloa Robinson (Stanford Carr Development), Barbara Kenrich (Pacific Island Realty), Chris Marzoeki (Pacific Island Realty), and Laurie Lee (Pacific Island Realty).
Kahoma Village currently offers 102 residential work force housing townhomes across 17 Villas buildings and 20 single family homes within Courtyards.
Kahoma Village currently offers 102 residential work force housing townhomes across 17 Villas buildings and 20 single family homes within Courtyards.
A work in progress, Kahoma Village is a 20.5-acre master-planned community dedicated to providing affordable housing in Lahaina, Maui. The Kahoma Village Villas will range in price from the low $300,000s to the low $500,000s.