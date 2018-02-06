+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

An estimated 75 applicants and families attended a lottery event for the Kahoma Village development held on Jan. 26, in West Maui.

“Everyone who applied and got selected today has the opportunity to get a house, and that’s something I’m truly happy about,” said Lisa Griffiths, Realtor-Broker, CRS, SFR at Pacific Island Realty.

A work in progress, Kahoma Village is a 20.5-acre master-planned community dedicated to providing affordable housing in Lahaina, Maui. The Kahoma Village Villas will range in price from the low $300,000s to the low $500,000s. The project currently offers 102 residential work force housing town homes across 17 Villas buildings and 20 single family homes within Courtyards.

Linda Munsell, Assistant Housing Administrator for the County of Maui drew the names for each of three categories including: 75 selections for applicants earning between 80-100% of the area median income; 49 selections for applicants earning 101-120% of the area median income; and 23 selections for applicants earning between 121 and 140% of the area median income.

“This means everything to us,” said Norman Russell Jr., an applicant who, with his wife Cambria, were drawn first in the overall lottery event.

“We’re so excited, this is a dream come true,” said Mina Moghadam, a Lahaina based massage therapist whose son danced excitedly after the family was selected.

Kahoma Village is still accepting packets for Residential Workforce Housing for those who qualify.

For the first release of homes, the earliest selectees from the three lottery lists will have the opportunity to chose one of 17 Villa townhomes. Administrators will then reach out to the list of members from each area median income category, via email or phone, for the first release of homes and later releases.