The County of Maui Department of Planning will hold an informational meeting on the permitting process and land entitlements on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina.

The Maui County Planning Department is in the process of updating the West Maui Community Plan. Community plans are long-range aspirational documents that direct future growth. Officials say community plans are distinct from the “land entitlement” process, which is the legal method of acquiring approvals to develop or use a property and involves obtaining proper zoning and various permits.

The purpose of this meeting is to describe and explain the County’s permitting and land use approval process, and show the distinction between this process and the community planning process.

The agenda includes an open house from 5 – 5:30 p.m., presentations from 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., and question and answer session from 6:45 – 8 p.m.

For more information about the West Maui Community Plan update and general planning information, visit the County website.

The West Maui Senior Center is located at 788 Pauoa Street in Lahaina.