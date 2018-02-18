AD
SNOW EXPECTED AT HALEAKALĀ SUMMIT

Wendy Osher · February 18, 2018, 10:46 PM HST (Updated February 18, 2018, 10:55 PM) · 0 Comments
Snow on Haleakalā, Maui. (File 12.21.17). PC: Craig Foreman

Snow is in the forecast for Haleakalā on Maui at the summit above the 9,000 foot elevation.

The forecast calls for snow accumulations up to two inches at the summit of Haleakalā, with localized higher amounts possible.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the location, in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

The NWS states that a Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.

As a precaution, motorists are advised to be prepared for reduced visibility and should use extreme caution if driving in the area.  The NWS states that “heavy bursts of snow could also be accompanied by lightning.”

