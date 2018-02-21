The view from the outdoor patio at Gannon’s in Wailea showcases one of our island’s most majestic features: the ocean. And Gannon’s seasonal menu is putting focus into the sea as well, with a range of seafood and shellfish. See some of those options, including the impressive Ocean Bounty, in our video above.

Oysters are flown in just about daily from Washington, and you’ll find around eight different types of island fish on any given night.

“The Snapper, Opaka, we have a lot of Hapu, we do a lot of Sea Bass, Mahi Mahi, Ahi, Hamachi,” explains executive chef Bret Pafford.

Local produce remains a priority for Gannon’s, which gets several deliveries per week from established farms upcountry, and incorporates fresh selections into a multitude of menu items.

Gannon’s is located at the Wailea Golf Club, open for full-service lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then happy hour until 8 p.m. Dinner service runs from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly.