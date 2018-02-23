A Trucker Dukes Memorial 5K event will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, on Holomua Road in Pāʻia near Old Maui High School.

This volunteer-driven event is dedicated to Trucker Dukes, a three-year-old Maui boy who battled Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive pediatric cancer. The 5K run and 1-mile walk will not be for time, and is organized as a running celebration of Trucker.

Trucker’s mom, Shauna Dukes, loved to take Trucker in his stroller for scenic and healing runs along Holomua Road. Shauna and the Dukes Family will be sharing this special path with the entire Maui community to raise funds for other individuals fighting cancer.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to celebrate Trucker and give back to other Maui families who are fighting pediatric cancer. We hope this event speaks to Trucker’s everlasting enthusiasm and love,” said Shauna Dukes.

Registration for the Trucker Dukes Memorial 5K presented by UVSC is open at UVSC.org. The entry fee is $35 and includes a t-shirt, goodie bag, and light refreshments. General donations may also be made at the UVSC website.

The event is presented by the non-profit UVSC that helps those fighting cancer to live on. UVSC raises money for individuals with cancer by bringing together a community of resources to support them, while also helping fund innovative research for a cure.

The organization was founded in 2015 by two Maui boys, cancer survivor Jamil Newirth and Chris Thibaut, who lost his father Rob Thibaut to cancer in 1997. UVSC stands for “U Versus Cancer,” as well as “Us Versus Center.”