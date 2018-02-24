At 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, Upcountry fire crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home in the Kanaio area. The fire was called in by area residents and passersby on Piilani Highway.

Firefighters from Kula arrived at 6:34 a.m. and found a small one-story structure nearly burned to the ground. The roof had already collapsed and only a few structural members remained standing. The fire was brought under control at 7:39 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:11 a.m.

Fire crews had to use an off-road mini pumper truck, via a four-wheel-drive road to reach the 900 square foot dwelling situated a quarter mile mauka of Piilani Highway, near mile marker 18. The house had been vacant. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was undetermined. Damage to the structure was estimated at $175,000 and $20,000 to contents.

Three fire companies, a water tanker, and a battalion chief from Kula, Makawao, and Kahului responded to the incident.