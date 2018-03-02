AD
County Breaks Ground on Upcountry Skate Park

March 2, 2018, 11:08 AM HST (Updated March 2, 2018, 11:13 AM) · 9 Comments
The County of Maui broke ground on a new Upcountry Skate Park on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at a site located below the Upcountry Pool in Pukalani.

In May, the county’s Budget and Finance Committee provided an additional $200,000 for the multi-skill-level Upcountry skate park, which brought total funding for the project to around $1.4 million.

There are already skate parks on Maui at the Keōpūolani Regional Complex in Kahului, Kalama Park in Kīhei, Pāʻanimai Park in Hāna (opened in 2012), the StoneWave Skate Park (opened in 2005) at the Pāʻia Youth Center and the West Maui Skate Park (opened in 2012) in Lahaina.

    Artist rendering of the Upcountry Skate Park. Completion December 2018. PC: courtesy County of Maui.

    Upcountry Skate Park Groundbreaking. Located below the Upcountry Pool. Completion: December 2018. (3.1.2018) (Photos: Rod Antone)

    Upcountry Skate Park Groundbreaking. Located below the Upcountry Pool. Completion: December 2018. (3.1.2018) (Photos: Rod Antone)

    Upcountry Skate Park Groundbreaking. Located below the Upcountry Pool. Completion: December 2018. (3.1.2018) (Photos: Rod Antone)

