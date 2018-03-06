+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

A volunteer morning cleanup event of the Lā‛ie Wetlands in Kīhei is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Event organizers say coastal wetlands play a vital role in the health of our oceans and coral reefs.

“By allowing rain water to spread out and slowly seep into the ground, sediment is able to settle down rather than flow out into the ocean and choke off our reefs,” event organizers said.

In addition, the wetlands serve as habitat for endangered, native ae‘o (Hawaiian Stilts) and native plants. “If we want to keep them around and protect them from extinction, we need to preserve the wetlands,” organizers said.

The Lā‛ie Wetlands are part of the small remaining network of wetlands in the South Maui community of Kīhei.

A free event t-shirt and lunch will be provided to the first 75 volunteers. Participants must wear closed toe shoes, and are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection, and cleanup supplies.

The cleanup event is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports, with support from Shaka Mouse, The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands, Tradewind Graphics, 808 DELI, Moku Protectors, Surfrider Foundation – Maui Chapter, Aloha Waste Systems, Inc., Mālama Maui Nui, and Hawaiʻi Mermaid Adventures.

Check in at the Hawaiian Paddle Sports tent, in the MediSpa Maui parking lot at South Kīhei Road and Halekuai Street, across from Maui Dive Shop.