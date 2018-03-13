AD
House Approves $83 Million for Central Maui CIPs

March 13, 2018, 11:07 AM HST (Updated March 13, 2018, 11:17 AM) · 0 Comments
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard toured the Maui Community Correctional Center in last year as part of her ongoing focus on reforming the criminal justice system. The state house budget committee this week advanced legislation to fund $500,00 for the plans, design and construction for dorm renovations at the facility. Courtesy photo: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard file photo 2.24.17

The House Budget Committee approved $83.26 million for Central Maui Capital Improvement Projects. This includes $10 million towards the construction of a new middle school in Central Maui.

Rep. Justin Woodson (Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani), who represents the area said a middle school is much needed and will help toward the larger, fully funded project.

Central Maui also received $1 million for the construction of the Maui High School STEM education building; $2.5 million for plans, acquisition, design and construction of a civic center and bus hub in Kahului; and $500,000 for plans, designs and construction for dorm renovations at the Maui Community Correctional Center. 

“I thank Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke for agreeing to these requests,” said Rep. Woodson. “I am grateful for these funds and will continue to work through the budget process to secure more funding for projects that benefit our students and community, like the Maui High School STEM building and for Maui Memorial Medical Center,” he said.

Below are some projects included in the funding proposal:

Kahului Civic CenterPlans, land acquisition, designs, construction, and equipment for the development, refurbishment, establishment, creation, demolition, and renovation of the Civic Center; new Maui bus hub

$2,500,000

Maui High SchoolDesign and construction of a new STEM building

$1,000,000

New Middle School in 9th DistrictDesign and construction for a new intermediate school in the 9th Representative district

$10,000,000

Kahului LibraryPlans, design, construction, and equipment for the repair, renovation, refurbishment, installation, and development of roof and ceiling; lighting upgrade

$700,000

Kahului AirportKahului Airport improvements

$24,555,000

Kahului HarborKahului Harbor improvements

$34,604,000

Puunene Avenue IntersectionDesign and construction for miscellaneous improvements to existing intersections and highway facilities

$3,000,000

UH Maui CollegePlans and designs for expansion of the culinary arts program

$400,000

Maui Community Correctional CenterPlans, designs, and construction for dorm renovations

$500,000

Maui Health SystemPlans, design, construction and equipment for the repairs, renovations, expansion, and upgrades to Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital 

$6,000,000

   
Total $83,259,000
