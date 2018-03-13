House Approves $83 Million for Central Maui CIPsMarch 13, 2018, 11:07 AM HST (Updated March 13, 2018, 11:17 AM) · 0 Comments
The House Budget Committee approved $83.26 million for Central Maui Capital Improvement Projects. This includes $10 million towards the construction of a new middle school in Central Maui.
Rep. Justin Woodson (Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani), who represents the area said a middle school is much needed and will help toward the larger, fully funded project.
Central Maui also received $1 million for the construction of the Maui High School STEM education building; $2.5 million for plans, acquisition, design and construction of a civic center and bus hub in Kahului; and $500,000 for plans, designs and construction for dorm renovations at the Maui Community Correctional Center.
“I thank Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke for agreeing to these requests,” said Rep. Woodson. “I am grateful for these funds and will continue to work through the budget process to secure more funding for projects that benefit our students and community, like the Maui High School STEM building and for Maui Memorial Medical Center,” he said.
Below are some projects included in the funding proposal:
|Kahului Civic Center
|Plans, land acquisition, designs, construction, and equipment for the development, refurbishment, establishment, creation, demolition, and renovation of the Civic Center; new Maui bus hub
$2,500,000
|Maui High School
|Design and construction of a new STEM building
$1,000,000
|New Middle School in 9th District
|Design and construction for a new intermediate school in the 9th Representative district
$10,000,000
|Kahului Library
|Plans, design, construction, and equipment for the repair, renovation, refurbishment, installation, and development of roof and ceiling; lighting upgrade
$700,000
|Kahului Airport
|Kahului Airport improvements
$24,555,000
|Kahului Harbor
|Kahului Harbor improvements
$34,604,000
|Puunene Avenue Intersection
|Design and construction for miscellaneous improvements to existing intersections and highway facilities
$3,000,000
|UH Maui College
|Plans and designs for expansion of the culinary arts program
$400,000
|Maui Community Correctional Center
|Plans, designs, and construction for dorm renovations
$500,000
|Maui Health System
|Plans, design, construction and equipment for the repairs, renovations, expansion, and upgrades to Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital
$6,000,000
|Total
|$83,259,000