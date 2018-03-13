The House Budget Committee approved $83.26 million for Central Maui Capital Improvement Projects. This includes $10 million towards the construction of a new middle school in Central Maui.

Rep. Justin Woodson (Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani), who represents the area said a middle school is much needed and will help toward the larger, fully funded project.

Central Maui also received $1 million for the construction of the Maui High School STEM education building; $2.5 million for plans, acquisition, design and construction of a civic center and bus hub in Kahului; and $500,000 for plans, designs and construction for dorm renovations at the Maui Community Correctional Center.

“I thank Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke for agreeing to these requests,” said Rep. Woodson. “I am grateful for these funds and will continue to work through the budget process to secure more funding for projects that benefit our students and community, like the Maui High School STEM building and for Maui Memorial Medical Center,” he said.

Below are some projects included in the funding proposal: