A student-led rally and concert planned for March 24th has drawn participation from some top name talent on Maui. The movement includes similar gatherings across the country, as organizers demand legislation to end gun violence in schools.

On Maui, a group of 16 high school students from campuses across the island engaged the community to organize the event, which has drawn support from several high profile residents, musicians, athletes, and elected representatives.

The event begins with a 3 p.m. gathering at the Great Lawn of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus, where students will stand in solidarity with the students of Parkland and other communities who have been impacted my mass shootings. The event includes speeches from students and Women’s March Founder Teresa Shook.

Following the rally, a “Concert for Our Lives” will take place across the street at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater, with participation from Jack Johnson, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Willie K, Landon McNamara, Lily Meola and surprise guests. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

The event will also include student speeches, spoken word, Q&A tables with participating elected officials, and a voter registration drive. World-renowned surfers Paige Alms, Kai Lenny, Albee Layer, and Matt Meola will be on hand to pass out prizes to students who go online and sign the March for Our Lives Maui pledge, which asks student to pledge to stand up for safe schools and to vote when they turn 18.

“Two of my cousins live in Parkland, Florida and witnessed the shooting that claimed 17 lives,” said Rachel Zisk, a junior at King Kekaulike High School in an event announcement. “Their parents were forced to watch helplessly after receiving calls from them while they were still locked inside their classrooms. No child should ever have to fear being shot in school and I knew immediately that I wanted to engage other students here on Maui so we could have a voice here as well,” said Zisk.

Since the March for Our Lives movement was first announced, Zisk and other students from multiple public and private Maui high school’s have been meeting to help plan the event.

CNN reports that activists placed 7,000 pairs of shoes in front of the US Capitol building today to remember children killed by gun violence since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Ticket Info: Eventbrite tickets are required for all free and paid entries. Tickets are available at Eventbrite. This event is free to all students (with school ID) and general admission is $10. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office will not issue tickets for this event. Be sure to print your paper ticket or download the Eventbrite app and have your Eventbrite ticket ready to be scanned. Attendance at the march does NOT guarantee admittance to the concert. A student ID is required for a free ticket.

Eventbrite tickets are offered on a first come, first served basis. In the event that capacity is reached, individuals may be able to secure an Eventbrite ticket on the day of the event through their mobile device; however, advance registration is highly recommended.

Proceeds/More Info: Proceeds will be donated to organizations that support Maui youth and working on a national level to end gun violence in schools. Funds will also be used to create a fund to support future Maui youth civic engagement. If you would like to donate, you can reach out to organizers and learn more at marchforourlivesmaui@gmail.com.

The family-friendly concert on Maui also features food trucks and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Outside food and drink will not be allowed.

This concert is made possible by donations from Hawaiian Airlines, Agatha and Steve Luczo, The Danny Kaye and Sylvia Fine Kaye Foundation, and Shep Gordon.