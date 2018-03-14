The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui, in effect until 6 p.m. March 14, 2018.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or will develop quickly.

At 3:02 p.m., the Maui Emergency Management Agency reported the closing of Uakea Road, Waikoloa Road, and Makalae Road off the Hāna Highway. Rainfall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour has persisted for more than an hour over east Maui from Nāhiku to Kīpahulu.

Below are the various areas of Hāna Highway – 360 in Hāna Town that are closed.

Uakea Road (closed at Hana Highway and Keawe street)

Hāna Highway at Mill Street (Road closed both directions in and out of Hāna as large volume of water flowing over the road)

Haneoʻo Street at Koki Beach (Road closed high water volume flowing on the road)

Waikoloa Road (High water road closure as Kawaipapa Stream is Flowing)

ʻUlaino Road (High water road closure at Kahanu Gardens)

Maui County officials say officers are continuing to try and make checks towards Koali but so far have seen water flowing over the road at MM 49 on Hāna Highway past Haneoʻo Road. This area is passable in SUV or truck only.

Lastly, there is a large amount of water flowing down from the pasture onto Hāna Highway at Paʻaini Mai Park (Closer or intersection with Kauiki Street). The road is still passable but only one lane at a time due to heavy ponding.

County officials will continue to monitor this event and report back when the rains have subsided and the roads are open.

The Flash Flood Warning may be extended if flash flooding persists.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Keʻanae, Nāhiku and Hāna.

Precautionary Measures: A Flash Flood Warning means Flash Flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now, do not cross flat flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn Around… Don’t Drown.

Maui County Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor the situation. Please listen to your local radio and TV stations or NOAA Weather Radio for any updates. NOAA Weather broadcasts can be reached by calling 1-866-944-5025. NOAA Weather internet services can be found here.