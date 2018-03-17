A Maui pedestrian suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the Hāna Highway in the west-bound lane of travel, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:50 p.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018, on Hāna Highway (30) west of Haʻikū Road in Haʻikū.

According to police reports, the collision occurred as a gold 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe multi-purpose vehicle traveling west on Hāna Highway, collided into a pedestrian who was walking on Hāna Highway in the middle of the west-bound lane of travel. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and the area where the collision occurred is a rural stretch of roadway with no lighting.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Chevrolet Tahoe, a 35-year-old man from Washington State, along with his three passengers were all wearing their seatbelts and were not injured in the collision.

The pedestrian has since been identified as 48-year-old Myves Manu Gould of Haʻikū.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is on-going.

This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality for 2018, compared to one at the same time last year.