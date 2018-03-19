A 25-year-old Hilo man was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing incident over the weekend in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island.

The suspect, Donovan Sieb, was arrested at the scene without incident and was taken to the Hilo cellblock. He has since been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder. Bail has been set at $275,000. Sieb remains in police custody pending his initial appearance Monday afternoon, March 19, in District Court.

The victim, a 25-year-old Hilo man, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Police responded to the incident at 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018, for a report of a man with an apparent stab wound to his neck at Keawe Street in Downtown Hilo.

Witnesses told police that the suspect punched the victim during an argument with a group of people that the victim was with. Police say the suspect was led away from the group but returned and attacked the victim with a knife, causing a deep laceration to the front of his neck. Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Bystanders from a nearby business detained the suspect until police arrived.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or email Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

Two Stabbings Reported Over the Weekend:

The stabbing was one of two reported in the islands over the weekend. The other incident was reported at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Maui on Sunday afternoon. The victim in the Maui incident died at the scene and a suspect was detained at the nearby Kahului Community Center Park.